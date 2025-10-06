×
'Leave within 90 days or face deportation,' Kenya tells citizens in Mozambique

By David Njaaga | Oct. 6, 2025

Kenya High Commission in Mozambique warns Kenyan travellers to observe the 90-day visa-free limit to avoid penalties and deportation.

Kenya has warned its citizens travelling to Mozambique to avoid overstaying the 90-day visa-free period, citing a surge in deportations linked to immigration violations.

Mozambique and Kenya signed a bilateral visa exemption agreement in 2018 to ease travel for holders of ordinary passports and strengthen regional ties.

The deal allows Kenyans to enter Mozambique without a visa for short visits not exceeding 90 days.

However, enforcement of immigration rules remains strict, and overstays are treated as legal violations under Mozambican law.

In a notice dated October 1, the Kenyan High Commission in Maputo said holders of ordinary passports may enter Mozambique without a visa but must depart within three months.

“Exceeding the authorised 90-day period amounts to a violation of Mozambican immigration laws and attracts penalties including deportation,” noted the High Commission.

The mission observed that more Kenyans have breached the agreement, prompting concern over compliance with local entry rules.

“All Kenyans travelling to Mozambique are therefore urged to strictly observe the permitted duration of stay to avoid any inconveniences,” explained the Commission.

