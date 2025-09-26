Indian teen jailed for trafficking doping substances in Kenya

Indian teen jailed for trafficking banned substances in Kenya. [Courtesy]

The JKIA Law Court has sentenced 18-year-old Indian national Aman Malik to four years in prison for unlawfully importing and transporting doping substances.

Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku found Malik guilty of dealing in drugs prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), including masking agents, energy boosters, and injectable equipment.

Malik was arrested four months ago in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, where he had posed as an athlete. Investigators later established that he was part of a trafficking chain targeting Kenya’s high-altitude training hub, which attracts elite athletes from across the world.