×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Obado's Sh428M properties face auction after court orders

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 24, 2025
Migori County Ex-Governor Zachary Okoth Obado at Kadika primary on May 4, 2025. (Caleb Kingwara, standard)

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has  announced the auction of 10 properties belonging to former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his children, and close

associates, following court orders declaring the assets proceeds of corruption.

In a notice published this week, EACC said the auction will begin on October 9, 2025, in Nairobi and continue in Kisumu on October 16, 2025.

The sales will be overseen by Galaxy Auctioneers, Keysian Auctioneers, and Astorion Auctioneers.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Among the assets facing the hammer are prime residential and commercial properties spread across Migori, Kisumu, and Nairobi counties, with an estimated market value of Sh428.6 million.

In Migori County, the properties include the Sunshine Centre commercial block, a residential home in Kamagambo, and a five-storey residential block with 40 units in Suna East.

Also listed are multiple rental units near Kadika Girls Secondary School and the County Commissioner’s offices.

In Kisumu, bidders will compete for an unfinished apartment block in Lolwe Estate, a rapidly growing residential area.

In Nairobi, the assets up for grabs include Riara Apartment No. FF3, a three-bedroom unit in Kilimani with access to a gym, swimming pool, and ample parking.

Others are two-bedroom apartments in Greenspan Estate, Donholm; Maisonette No. 279 in Savannah Estate, measuring 165 square meters; Townhouse No. C-01 in Loresho

Ridge, off Waiyaki Way; and another maisonette in Greenspan Estate.

Interested buyers must pay a refundable deposit of Sh500,000 to EACC before participating. Successful bidders are required to pay 10 percent of the purchase price at the fall of

the hammer and clear the balance within 90 days.

The auction is the culmination of years of investigations into Obado’s tenure as Migori Governor between 2013 and 2017, during which he and his family were accused of siphoning

millions of shillings through fraudulent county contracts.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

EACC Graft War EACC to Auction Obado Properties Ex-Governor Migori Okoth Obado EACC Asset Recovery
.

Latest Stories

Somalia reacts to youths filmed desecrating Kenyan flag in Nairobi
Somalia reacts to youths filmed desecrating Kenyan flag in Nairobi
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
24 mins ago
Kenya reframes labour migration as development tool amid global commitments
National
By Juliet Omelo
31 mins ago
Power play at the UNGA as Trump's fiery return dominates divided assembly
National
By Jacinta Mutura
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How ignoring the informal sector is costing Kenya billions in untapped tax revenue
By George Mokua 2 hrs ago
How ignoring the informal sector is costing Kenya billions in untapped tax revenue
Why forcing graduates through Kenya School of Law is outdated, unjust
By Asande Felix Makori 2 hrs ago
Why forcing graduates through Kenya School of Law is outdated, unjust
Bitter pill for tax payers as broke government rushes back to IMF
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Bitter pill for tax payers as broke government rushes back to IMF
How Mombasa Port is battling congestion with 19 billion project
By Patrick Beja 3 hrs ago
How Mombasa Port is battling congestion with 19 billion project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved