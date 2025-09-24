Obado's Sh428M properties face auction after court orders

Migori County Ex-Governor Zachary Okoth Obado at Kadika primary on May 4, 2025. (Caleb Kingwara, standard)

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced the auction of 10 properties belonging to former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his children, and close

associates, following court orders declaring the assets proceeds of corruption.

In a notice published this week, EACC said the auction will begin on October 9, 2025, in Nairobi and continue in Kisumu on October 16, 2025.

The sales will be overseen by Galaxy Auctioneers, Keysian Auctioneers, and Astorion Auctioneers.

Among the assets facing the hammer are prime residential and commercial properties spread across Migori, Kisumu, and Nairobi counties, with an estimated market value of Sh428.6 million.

In Migori County, the properties include the Sunshine Centre commercial block, a residential home in Kamagambo, and a five-storey residential block with 40 units in Suna East.

Also listed are multiple rental units near Kadika Girls Secondary School and the County Commissioner’s offices.

In Kisumu, bidders will compete for an unfinished apartment block in Lolwe Estate, a rapidly growing residential area.

In Nairobi, the assets up for grabs include Riara Apartment No. FF3, a three-bedroom unit in Kilimani with access to a gym, swimming pool, and ample parking.

Others are two-bedroom apartments in Greenspan Estate, Donholm; Maisonette No. 279 in Savannah Estate, measuring 165 square meters; Townhouse No. C-01 in Loresho

Ridge, off Waiyaki Way; and another maisonette in Greenspan Estate.

Interested buyers must pay a refundable deposit of Sh500,000 to EACC before participating. Successful bidders are required to pay 10 percent of the purchase price at the fall of

the hammer and clear the balance within 90 days.

The auction is the culmination of years of investigations into Obado’s tenure as Migori Governor between 2013 and 2017, during which he and his family were accused of siphoning

millions of shillings through fraudulent county contracts.