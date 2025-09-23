Parliament resumes with vetting of ambassadors on agenda

Makueni Senator Dan Manzo on September 23, 2025. [Snipping Tool]

Parliament resumes today after a one-month recess, with lawmakers expected to address pending issues on privatisation, constitutional amendments and upcoming by-elections.

Top of the agenda is the proposed privatisation of State assets, including the Kenya Pipeline Company.

“Parliament has been in recess and is getting back on duty. The law-making and oversight bodies have been seen to be taking a break, but some committees have remained active,” said Makueni Senator Dan Manzo.

“The sale of the pipeline is a big disaster. Such an investment belongs to the nation and is also a security installation. I don’t think the country has been properly consulted through public participation,” he added.

Other matters include questions raised by the Auditor General and the Controller of Budget, as well as constitutional amendments, which Manzo noted have rarely succeeded in meeting the two-thirds requirement.

“The Auditor General and the Controller of Budget have raised questions that cannot be ignored,” he said. “Kaluma’s amendment lost by only one vote. The truth is, constitutional changes initiated by the House rarely succeed.”

The reopening also comes ahead of by-elections in Mbeere, Malava, Magarini, Ugunja, and Baringo.

“These races will be a litmus test for the political mood of the country. Mbeere was for DP, Magarini was for ODM and Malava was held by ANC. If they lose, we will know the mood has changed since people are feeling the need to change the government,” said Manzo.

Parliament is also set to consider the Fifth Report of the Public Investments Committee on Social Services, Administration and Agriculture on its examination of NSSF, NHIF, and KBC financial statements.

Other business in the Lower House includes the vetting of nominees for appointment as High Commissioners, Ambassadors and Consuls-General, the Registrar and Assistant Registrar of Political Parties, and the Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).