Standard Group photojournalist freed after one day detention

Standard Journalist Collins Kweyu addressing media after being released on free bond at the central police station where he spent the night following his arrest over a story involving a judge in Migori. on 20th September 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Standard Media Group photojournalist Collins Kweyu was on Saturday freed by police after spending a night in custody.

Kweyu was freed on a free bond and is required to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers in Migori County, where the complaint was lodged.

He was arrested on Friday afternoon after a report was lodged against him by a Migori-based Judge over a bribery case he was pursuing and was then locked up at the Central Police Station, where he spent the night.

After his release, Kweyu decried the actions by police, saying he was innocent and was only pursuing a story touching on the judicial officer.

According to a warrant seen by Standard Digital, police were only required to search his house, but not detain him.

“I told the arresting officers if they would have summoned me I would have appeared before them,” said Kweyu.

“They told me about a complaint that had been lodged and wanted me to reveal my sources, but I told them that our [journalism] ethics do not allow that.”

His father, Peter Kweyu, said that police should follow the right procedure when discharging their mandate.

“Thank you very much to the entire media fraternity, I appreciate you all for standing with my son,” he said.

The Crime Journalists Association of Kenya (CJAK) criticised the manner in which Kweyu was arrested and detained, saying the intention was for him to reveal the sources of his story.

“We wish to state clearly: using state machinery to silence a journalist investigating possible corruption within the judiciary is an attack not only on press freedom but on the very rule of law itself,” said CJAK’s Secretary General Brian Obuya.

“Arresting him on a Friday evening to ensure prolonged detention until Monday only deepens the suspicion of bad faith.”

The Court Reporters Association of Kenya (CRAK) Secretary General Sam Kiplagat condemned Kweyu’s arrest and detention.

“While we recognize the duty of law enforcement to investigate allegations of wrongdoing, we emphasize that every suspect is entitled to bail unless compelling reasons are presented to justify continued detention, as stipulated by law,” said Kiplagat.

“This case highlights the urgent need for law enforcement agencies to respect the rights and dignity of all individuals under investigation, and to uphold due process at every stage.”

Lawyer Danstan Omari will accompany Kweyu next week on Wednesday when he will appear before DCI officers in Migori.

The Law Society of Kenya has said that it will offer Kweyu a lawyer on probono basis.