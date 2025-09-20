Kenya submits bid to host 2029, 2031 World Athletics Championships

Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya. [Kanyiri Wahito Standard]

Kenya has formally submitted its bid to host the 2029 and 2031 World Athletics Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, on Saturday, September 20, confirmed that Kenya has already commenced pre-qualification procedures with World Athletics.

“Kenya’s story in athletics is unrivalled on the African continent. Our athletes have flown the national flag with pride and broken records across generations. Hosting the Championships would be a natural progression of that legacy,” Mvurya said.

Kenya now joins Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, South Korea, and India in the race to host the event.

Mvurya stressed that the bid is not merely aspirational but a carefully structured national strategy anchored on strong leadership and clear vision.

“This is a national project, and our commitment is absolute,” he said, emphasizing President William Ruto’s vision of positioning Kenya as a global sporting powerhouse.

He added that lessons from previous attempts to host major global events have strengthened the current bid.

“Africa deserves its moment. Kenya came close before, but today we present an even stronger case built on world-class facilities, government commitment, and our unmatched athletics tradition,” the Sports CS said while reflecting on Kenya’s past efforts.

Pointing to the successful hosting of the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024), Mvurya said Kenya has proven its ability to stage continental competitions while aligning with international standards.

He also highlighted the ongoing upgrades at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and Nyayo National Stadium, including the installation of synthetic running tracks and the modernization of facilities, as proof of their preparedness.

“From world-class running tracks to upgraded training centres, Kenya is positioning itself to deliver venues that meet and even exceed global standards,” he said.