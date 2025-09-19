UK warns citizens against travel to northern Kenya over terror, kidnapping risks

Buses wait for armed escort along the Garsen- Lamu Road. [File, Standard]

The United Kingdom has advised its nationals against traveling to northern Kenya, including Wajir and Mandera counties, citing terrorism and kidnapping threats.

In a travel advisory issued by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the UK government said the northeastern border regions have seen frequent attacks, most attributed to the extremist group al-Shabaab.

The advisory specifically listed Mandera, Tarbaj, and Wajir East in Wajir County, Garissa County, Lamu, Lagdera, and Balambala as high-risk areas.

“There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. Stay aware of your surroundings at all times,” the statement read.

It also noted that past al-Shabaab attacks have killed both civilians and members of Kenya’s security forces.

“There is a heightened threat of terrorism across Kenya. Attacks could target westerners, including British nationals. These could occur at any time, including at religious events, public holidays, or celebrations. Attacks are indiscriminate and could occur in places visited by foreigners,” it added.

The FCDO also warned of a “high risk of kidnapping across Kenya,” saying British nationals and other Westerners are viewed as legitimate targets.

“Westerners have been the target of kidnaps, and further kidnaps are very likely,” it said.

The UK further warned its citizens in Kenya to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas.