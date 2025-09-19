Kenyan force in Haiti change tact to find missing officer

34-year-old Benedict Kabiru Kuria, serving in Haiti under the multinational security support, has been missing since March 2025. [Courtesy]

Kenyan officers in Haiti are determined to establish the whereabouts of one of the officers who has been missing in action for the past five months.

Multinational Security Support (MSS) Force commander Godfrey Otunge said all the necessary measures have been put in place to locate the officer.

“One of our officers has been missing and I want to ensure all Kenyans that all mechanisms have been put in place to ensure the officer is located and brought back to us,” said Otunge.

During a press briefing at Port-au-prince, Otunge however did not clarify whether the officer is dead or live.

Corporal Benedict Kabiru was reported missing in March, 2025 following a gang attack.

According to a statement from MSS, the incident occurred on March 25, 2025, when a Haitian National Police (HNP) armoured vehicle got stuck in a ditch along the Carrefour Paye-Savien Main Supply Route in the Pont-Sonde area.

Two MSS Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles were dispatched to assist in the recovery. However, one of the MRAPs also got stuck, while the other developed mechanical issues.

"As the rescue teams attempted to resolve the situation, suspected gang members lying in wait launched an attack,” said MSS Spokesperson Jack Ombaka, resulting in one Kenyan officer going unaccounted for.

Since then, Kabiru’s family lives in agony and uncertainty, with many questions than answers accusing the government of turning its back on their plight and ignoring their calls.

But Otunge said despite the prevailing challenges, the Haiti peace mission has been a success so far.

According to him, the force has managed to drive the gangs out of the streets of Port-au-Prince.

“We have been able to capture key areas like the airport, sea port and most schools, hospitals are now open,” he said, adding, “Today, roads which were closed by the gangs are now open and citizen are conducting their business freely.”

He said unfortunately the force has so far lost its two officers to the gangs.

“The fallen officers are our heroes and we have granted them posthumous awards in reflection to hope, resilience and shared commitment drawn to the rebirth of Haiti,” he said.

While calling for assistance, Otunge said the force is facing several challenges including funding and modern equipment.

His sentiments were echoed by Kenyan Ambassador to Haiti Amb Noor Gabow who said part of the mission is to promote and protect Kenya's interest in trade and commerce.

Since June 25, 2024 when the forces landed here, they have been duty bound guided by the objective to rescue Haiti from gang violence and so far, they have performed extremely well,” Gabo said.

He said it is worth noting that out of the 735 officers on ground, no case of indiscipline or human rights violation has been reported.

This is a clear testimony of Kenya’s professionalism in peace missions. Out of the 30 UN Peace missions, we are actively involved in 17 and that is very commendable for a country like ours,” he said.