From Right- Simon Tongi REPSSI country advisory, Rosemary Ayiera, Country Rep - Repssi and Joseph Songa, Chief, Sarang'ombe Kibra, at Olympic Primary School marking World Suicide day on September 13, 2025.

In the crowded informal settlement of Kibera, Mathare, and Kawangware, young people face a daily struggle that goes beyond poverty, unemployment, and insecurity the silent battle with mental health.

The COVID-19 pandemic worsened the crisis, leaving many youths in Nairobi’s informal settlements grappling with anxiety, depression, and isolation.

Stakeholders say this continue to impact on learners education, work and society co-existence.

Recognizing this, a network of nonprofits, local leaders, and government officials has stepped up to make mental health a priority.

Through creative interventions such as community dialogues, art therapy, and peer-led support groups, they are slowly changing how mental health is understood and addressed in Kenya’s largest slums.

Pepssi a federation of slum dwellers have been at the center of this work. Their advocacy slogan, “Making slums visible,” targeting school going children as well as those who have dropped out, push to ensure mental health and wellbeing are part of urban development.

“Our principles revolve around domestic violence, unemployment, homosexuality, drug abuse and access to essential services, but we cannot ignore mental health. The youth are our greatest asset, and if we don’t support their mental well-being, the cycle of poverty and hopelessness continues,” said Rosemary Ayiera, Country Rep - Repssi.

The organizations have mobilized youth groups and trained community health volunteers (CHVs) to run Art for Therapy sessions every Saturday.

Through painting, games, and storytelling, young people are encouraged to express feelings that are often too painful to put into words under chose hope banner.

In Mathare’s Hospital Ward, peer facilitator Christine Wambui described how art sessions have provided a lifeline:

“Some youths sit in silence, but when they draw or write, you see the pain and also the hope. It shows us that silence is also communication.”

One of the youth participants, 19-year-old Kevin Oduor, said the sessions helped him resist peer pressure to use drugs as a coping mechanism. “Before, I thought being stressed was just normal. Now I know it’s mental health, and there are better ways to deal with it.”

Local administrators have also acknowledged the role of community-based initiatives. Joseph Songa, Chief, Sarang'ombe Kibra noted that mental health neglect was fueling insecurity.

“When young people are left without support, they turn to drugs or violence. These programs are not just about healing individuals; they are about making our communities safer.”

The government has begun to align with these grassroots efforts. Speaking at a recent Nairobi forum, Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said, “We must bring mental health out of the shadows, especially in informal settlements. Our partnership with community organizations is vital because they understand the ground realities better than anyone.”

She confirmed that the Ministry of Health is exploring ways to scale up community-led therapy models and integrate mental health into primary healthcare facilities within slums.

Simon Tongi REPSSI country advisory board member at Olympic Primary School in Kibra said mental health is part of a bigger fight for inclusive cities.

“Our vision is that slum residents live with dignity, with access to housing, services and also mental wellness. You cannot build inclusive cities if the youth who will inherit them are broken,” said Tongi.

The youths themselves are taking ownership. At the end of one art therapy session in Mathare, they painted colorful handprints on manila paper and adopted the slogan #Choose Life, a pledge to prioritize their mental health and become change-makers in their communities.

For many of them, these sessions have offered a safe space to heal, dream, and hope. As Wambui reflected, “It may look like just art, but for these young people, it is the beginning of resilience, and maybe the beginning of freedom.”