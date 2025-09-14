Ruto rode to State House with a rosy manifesto but he has put it on ice

Deputy President and UDA Presidential candidate William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua (3rd left partly hidden) during the launch of UDA's Manifesto at Kasarani complex, Nairobi. June 30,2022. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto set out to disrupt the status quo, State capture and fight the ‘system’, but instead, he disrupted his own, ‘rosy’ manifesto. What he believed was his greatest asset — an outsider of the political establishment, but an avid student of the previous administrations — dragged him into a never-ending pursuit of attempting to erase the legacy of his predecessors.

Administrative watchdogs, human rights defenders and economists argue that if the system was bad, and if the same metrics were to be applied, Ruto’s is as bad squared.