Envoy told to refund Sh1.8m over illegal hire

Eng. Peter Tum - Ambassador Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo Nominee during his vetting Process before The National Assembly Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations at County Hall, Nairobi on April 7, 2025.[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Peter Tum has been directed to refund Sh1.8 million to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

This follows a tribunal ruling that confirmed Tum’s role in the irregular appointment of a corporation secretary when he served as the board chairman.

The surcharge stems from the hiring of Dr Miriam Ndunge Muthoka as KMTC’s Corporation Secretary between November 13, 2015, and January 11, 2022.

According to the Inspectorate of State Corporations, Muthoka did not meet the legal requirements for the role, rendering her recruitment unlawful.

In a letter dated June 5, 2025, the Inspectorate notified the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the surcharge under Certificate No. SUR/KMTC/013/2024.

Responding on September 4, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dr Korir Sing’oei ordered Amb Tum to settle the payment.

“Please be advised that the Inspectorate of State Corporations has made a final determination to surcharge you a sum of Sh1,837,355,” Dr Korir wrote in his letter to the envoy.

The PS directed him to remit the amount in full within 30 days and submit proof of payment or an approved repayment plan.

“Kindly note that failure to comply with the above directives within the stipulated time frame shall result in automatic recovery of the surcharge through monthly salary deductions of Sh100,000 over a period of 19 months… You are urged to treat this matter with the utmost urgency and seriousness it warrants,” the letter added.

Investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and a subsequent audit revealed that Dr Muthoka lacked mandatory qualifications, including registration as a Certified Public Secretary in good standing.

Although KMTC’s board argued that the recruitment aligned with the government’s Mwongozo governance code, the Inspectorate concluded it violated both statutory provisions and internal requirements.

In 2022, the High Court also ruled that Dr Muthoka’s appointment was flawed and recommended surcharges against the board members involved.

Tum challenged the surcharge on 17 grounds. He argued the board acted in good faith.