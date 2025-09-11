Revealed: What caused lawyer Kyalo Mbobu's death

Slain lawyer Kyalo Mbobu autopsy report. [File, Standard]

Lawyer Kyalo Mbobu was shot eight times and died from excessive bleeding and severe injuries to the neck and spine, Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor has confirmed.

Speaking at Lee Funeral Home on Thursday, September 11, Oduor noted that most of the bullets were fired at Mbobu’s neck, around the jugular vein, and the upper arm, causing massive bleeding.

“He died from excessive bleeding and severe injuries to the vessels on the neck and spinal cord,” Oduor said.

Of the eight bullets, two were recovered from the body. Oduor explained that the rest passed through.

"Some of these bullet wounds were passing through the body but not getting into the body, but there was one that did not find an exit, we found it on the left upper arm. Most of them were coming from the left side and were going through the neck and upper arm; we did not see any injury to the chest cavity," Oduor explained.

Mbobu, an experienced lawyer, was killed on Tuesday, September 9, by unknown men on a motorbike while on his way home.

The reasons behind the fatal incident are still unknown, but investigations are ongoing.

Family and friends have described Mbobu as a charismatic professional who lived a humble life despite his accomplishments.

“Senior Mbobu was humble, charismatic, intelligent, smart, ever smiling, and above all, a keen and intelligent listener. Death has robbed us of a legal tower. It will never be the same again,” said DCI Director of Legal Services Augustine Kitonyi.