Broadcasting PS Isaboke backs cross-platform media currency to measure advertising spend

ICT Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke when he met with Joe Otin, the Chair of the Local Organising Committee of PAMRO. [Courtesy, ICT]

Broadcasting Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke has promised has backed the plan by Pan Africa Media Research Organisation (PAMRO) to form a joint industry committee.

The committee will play a key role in developing a cross-platform media currency that will accurately measure advertising spend, fostering transparency in a rapidly digitising industry.

This follows an engagement with Joe Otin, representative of the Pan Africa Media Research Organisation (PAMRO where discussion centred on how AI disruptions and the future of media metrics can be addressed.

The PS was briefed on PAMRO’s upcoming 25th Annual Conference, set to convene 150 CEOs and CMOs from top media and advertising agencies.

As a former PAMRO President (2016–2019) and current chair of the conference’s local organising committee, Otin shared the organisation’s ambitious plan to form a joint industry committee. This committee.

Otin reinforced the importance of government partnership in navigating AI’s challenges.

“Industry players look to policymakers for frameworks to address disruptions,” he said.

He agreed with the PS that AI’s reliance on language models demands African perspectives to ensure cultural relevance and equity, preventing biases in global systems.

On his part, PS Isaboke emphasised government’s commitment to initiatives that drive progress, calling the conference timely.

“Ensuring value for money in advertising is critical,” he noted, endorsing the development of robust metrics in the industry.

He highlighted that central to the State Department’s mandate is crafting a language policy that now must encompass AI’s language models.

“These models are the foundation of AI’s impact on communication,” PS Isaboke remarked, stressing the need for policies that preserve linguistic diversity and promote inclusivity in technology.

The discussion concluded with a shared commitment to ongoing collaboration, positioning Kenya as a leader in shaping AI policies and media metrics that reflect African priorities in the digital age.