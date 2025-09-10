×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Cotu wants Senate to recall Bill on multinationals

By Jacinta Mutura | Sep. 10, 2025
Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli. [File, Standard]

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions has weighed into the controversy surrounding passage of the Business Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 by Senate, giving legal immunity to multinational companies.

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli called on the Senate to recall and review the Bill to ensure it complies with Article 41 of the Constitution that guarantees workers right to join trade unions.

Cotu also sought for amendment of the contentious provisions that “unfairly insulate multinationals corporations from accountability.”

He said if the Bill proceeds as it is, workers will be denied the right to fair administrative action and access to justice. “Cotu acknowledges the alarm raised by technology workers who have expressed grave concern over the Business Laws (Amendment) Bill.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“This Bill, whose provisions threaten to limit the right of workers, particularly those in the technology and digital economy sector, to access justice, undermines fundamental constitutional guarantees under Articles 10, 27, 41, 47, 48, and 118 of the Constitution of Kenya,” said Atwoli.

Cotu’s reaction comes after 35 Tech workers filed a petition seeking withdrawal of the Bill. They argue that President William Ruto plans to grant legal immunity to multinationals including global Tech Companies such as Meta.

In their petition, the workers stated that the sections of the Business Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 which was tabled by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, would shield international firms from lawsuits over labour and human rights violations.

Atwoli said by shielding powerful multinational technology companies from accountability, while placing undue liability on local Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firms and workers, the Bill entrenches discrimination and weakens the protection of workers’ rights.

“As Cotu we are categorical that Article 41 of the Constitution, which guarantees trade union rights and unionisation, is supreme and cannot be undermined by any legislation,” said Atwoli.

“As such, any amendments to business or labour laws must remain consistent with this Article and must not erode the constitutional protections of workers,” he added. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Multinational Companies Cotu boss Francis Atwoli Business Laws Amendment Bill
.

Latest Stories

Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Opinion
By MARY KARIUKI BENGTSSON
1 hr ago
State urged to lift restrictions on drone deliveries
Shipping & Logistics
By Willis Oketch
1 hr ago
Why Africa is its own worst enemy in climate crisis fight
Opinion
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
By Yvonne Chepkwony 1 hr ago
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved