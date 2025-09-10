MPs take on Isaboke over Sh500m advertising revenue from MyGov

Broadcasting PS Stephen Isaboke before Public Accounts Committee (PAC) committee at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi. September 9,2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A parliamentary watchdog committee yesterday put Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke to task over alleged mismanagement of Sh500 million meant for advertising, printing and distributing MyGov pullout in four leading newspapers.

The National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) expressed concern that taxpayers may not have received value for the money.