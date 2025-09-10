Civil societies and rights groups clash over protests panel

Amnesty International Director Houghton Irungu with the Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo during the swearing in of Panel of Experts on Compensation of victims of protests and Riots on September 4, 2025.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Civil societies and human rights groups have clashed over the Presidential Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Protests and Riots on constitutional requirements.

Non-Governmental Organisations under the Police Reform Working Group-Kenya (PRWG) lauded the decision by the High Court in Kerugoya to halt the panel, terming it illegal.