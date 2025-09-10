Matatu operators want boda boda riders tamed, fault CSs for silence

Digital Boda and Deliveries Association Members who Assembled at Green Park Nairobi to Mark The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (WDoR).[Benard Orwongo,Standard]

In one week, more than five vehicles have been set ablaze by rowdy boda boda operators in different parts of the country.

In one case, a mini-bus belonging to Super Metro Sacco was torched along Thika road after knocking down a motorcycle rider and a pillion passenger. This was followed by another incident where boda boda riders in Launda burned another matatu belonging to a self-help group.