YouTuber, preacher in court over human sacrifice claims against Jesus Winners Church

By Lilian Chepkoech | Sep. 9, 2025
Police officers at Jesus winner Ministry church in Roysambu over the planned protests over President Ruto's Sh20 million donation. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

A YouTuber and a preacher are both facing a cyberbullying case at the Makadara Law Courts. This was after the preacher, while being interviewed, made serious damning allegations of human sacrifices and siphoning of wealth by Jesus Winners Church.

The YouTuber, who doubles as a gospel artist, Mathew Mwangi Gitonga, and the preacher, Grace Wangui Ndinguri, were both presented before Senior Principal Magistrate Paul Rotich to face the charges, to which they pleaded not guilty.

