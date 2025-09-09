Ruto at 3: How freedom of expression has shrunk

Youth during Saba Saba protests in Kitengela, on July 7. [File, Standard]

When William Ruto campaigned for the presidency and eventually took office in 2022, he styled himself as the champion of hustlers and a defender of Kenya’s democratic freedoms.

His “bottom-up” slogan was built on the language of inclusivity, promising space for Kenyans at the lowest economic levels and the powerless to speak truth to authority.