Why LSK's Faith is under siege

LSK President Faith Odhiambo takes Oath of Office as the vice Chairperson of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Protests and riots on September 4, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

When Faith Odhiambo took office as the President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), she promised to stand for rule of law. Indeed, she did during the Gen-Z protests.

The midnight calls, the rushes to court to seek the detained or abducted persons by police and frequenting post-mortem exercises in support of families that lost their loved ones.