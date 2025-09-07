×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why LSK's Faith is under siege

By Kamau Muthoni | Sep. 7, 2025
LSK President Faith Odhiambo takes Oath of Office as the vice  Chairperson of the Panel of  Experts on Compensation of Victims of Protests and riots on September 4, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard] 

When Faith Odhiambo took office as the President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), she promised to stand for rule of law. Indeed, she did during the Gen-Z protests.

The midnight calls, the rushes to court to seek the detained or abducted persons by police and frequenting post-mortem exercises in support of families that lost their loved ones.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted

Already a subscriber? Log in to pay 5 for this article
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

LSK President Faith Odhiambo Faith Odhiambo LSK Protest Victims Compensation Government Compensation
.

Latest Stories

Siaya County bets Sh2 billion on hospital and stadium
Siaya County bets Sh2 billion on hospital and stadium
Counties
By Mike Kihaki
26 mins ago
Former state agents in 2022 murder case released on bail
National
By Fred Kagonye
45 mins ago
Eldoret church leader charged with defiling 14-year-old son for years
Rift Valley
By Peter Ochieng
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
Ruto's push to protect Big Tech sparks constitutional showdown
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Ruto's push to protect Big Tech sparks constitutional showdown
From classroom to coffee farm: How Murimi is building agricultural empire on five acres
By Beverly Nyaboke 3 hrs ago
From classroom to coffee farm: How Murimi is building agricultural empire on five acres
Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved