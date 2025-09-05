×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Union loses bid for EACC to probe Sh200 pay cuts

By Kamau Muthoni | Sep. 5, 2025
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EÀCC) Head Office in Nairobi on March 25, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Five Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) officials have thrice, in different courts, lost their bid to force the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) over an alleged Sh200 deduction for social welfare.

In what Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) Justice James Rika termed a classical case of abuse of court, Paul Kipchumba, William Lengoiyap, Robert Miano, Peter Oluoch and Jentrix Ogola filed separate cases in Malindi, then moved to Meru Court after losing, and subsequently filed a third case before Justice Rika.

“The petitioners are fleet-footed in their abuse of the court process, moving from court to court, county to county, seeking judicial interventions on the same or related subject matter.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Multiple claims by the same persons, against the same or similar adversaries, and on the same or similar subjects, are a fertile seedbed for the breakdown of the rule of law.

They are a harbinger of legal disorder and the collapse of fair administration of justice,” said Justice Rika while dismissing their third case.

According to him, the five were engaging in trade union activities, albeit illegally, under the guise of constitutionalism.

He said they ought to have first sought the help of KUPPET before shuttling from one court to another.

The Judge observed that they could be having internal issues with the giant union. “The petitioners seem to have grievances with their trade union, which ought to be addressed internally, instead of dragging other innocent parties to court,” he said.

In the case, Kipchumba, Lengoiyap, Miano, Oluoch and Ogola sued TSC, EACC, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), KUPPET and the TSC chief executive.

They claimed that in early 2019, TSC started deducting Sh200 monthly from every female teacher’s salary. According to them, teachers were not informed why the deductions were made or to whom they were paid.

They also claimed that the deductions were indicated as “SWA” in the teachers’ payslips.

The group further claimed that female teachers began to complain to KNUT and KUPPET branch officials, who then passed the grievances to the national offices.

However, they alleged that TSC introduced an ‘exit’ button for KNUT and KUPPET members to leave the unions as a condition for salary increments after the issue was raised.

They accused KNUT and KUPPET of failing to safeguard the interests of their members.

While opposing the case, TSC said it has a system where it pays over 45,000 teachers.

It argued that the platform is designed in such a way that a member can start or stop a deduction, and that the process is self-executing.

According to TSC, its employees, through KNUT and KUPPET, requested deductions for the Social Welfare Association (SWA).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KUPPET EACC ELRC TSC
.

Latest Stories

Licenses of four tour operators revoked in crackdown on rogue firms
Licenses of four tour operators revoked in crackdown on rogue firms
National
By Ronald Kipruto
19 mins ago
How Kenya's wine culture is evolving: Viva Global's Meera Karia explains
Newsbeat
By Stephanie Auma
27 mins ago
Letter from Massachusetts, the citadel of American intellectualism
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Intrigues behind the Sh20 billion investment in Yala Swamp
By Isaiah Gwengi 2 hrs ago
Intrigues behind the Sh20 billion investment in Yala Swamp
How Ruto walked into a copyright scandal
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
How Ruto walked into a copyright scandal
Court gives fresh orders in Samidoh rape case
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
Court gives fresh orders in Samidoh rape case
ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved