The Standard

How billions are splashed on travel, lunches and teas as health, education stutter

By Josphat Thiongó | Sep. 4, 2025
Controller of the budget, Margaret Nyakango[right] with a member of the Committee on Budget and appropriation, Ali Wario when she appeared before the committee  at English point, Marina in Mombasa on Sept. 3,2025.[Omondi Onyango,Standard]

As Kenyans grapple with collapsing education and health sectors due to underfunding, the Controller of Budget has released a fresh report highlighting that the Office of the President, State House and Parliament blew away billions of shillings on travel.

The National Government Budget Implementation Review Report for the 2024/2025 financial year has exposed how State House and the Office of the President expended Sh2.4 billion on domestic travel alone despite public calls for austerity measures in government expenditure. This included the State House’s Sh2.2 billion and the Office of the President’s Sh224.4 million.

.

.

