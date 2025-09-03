How Ruto's office spent Sh1 billion on advisors

President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

A report by the office of the office Controller of Budget details how the office of the President spent a staggering Sh1.07 billion on Government advisory services out of its total budgetary allocation of Sh4.6 billion for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The National Government Budget Implementation Review Report for the 2024/2025 financial year shows that the office of the President spent the billion on its numerous advisors on various issues. Further, it spent Sh758 million on leadership and Co-ordination services.

The billion included Sh475.7 million for Counter Terrorism Advisory Services, Sh 62.4 million in Kenya-South Sudan Advisory Services, Sh45.68 million for advisory services on the power of mercy, another Sh249.63 million for advisory services on Public Entities oversight entities and Sh148.22 million for Strategic Policy Advisory Services. Another Sh758.64 was expended for Leadership and Co- Ordination Services.

According the report, the millions spent in the Kenya-South Sudan advisory services went towards the Kenya-South training of48 out of a projected 60 Government of South Sudan Officials, whereas under the Power of Mercy advisory services, four full committee meetings were held and the Head of State received advisory on the exercise of the Power of Mercy. Another 12 meetings were held by the committee to consider Petitions for the Power of Mercy, while 12 sensitization forums were undertaken amongst convict- ed prisoners, leaders and the general public on the electronic Power of Mercy Petition Management Information System (ePOMPMIS)

The millions under the Advisory Services on Economic and Social policies were according to the report channeled towards advisories on oceans and blue economy resources provided where the President received 100 policy advisories and briefs. President William Ruto also engaged in 24 out of a planned 26 Strategic Public Engagements with stakeholders.

Moreover, the millions spent under the Strategic Policy Advisory Services saw the office of the President advised on Zero-fault audit, legal and regulatory compliance by Ministries and Departments and also engage in 34 meetings on Regional peace building, rehabilitation, national cohesion and integration forums for the period under review.

Notably, the splurging of the billion on advisory services comes at a time the Public has criticized President Ruto of having a bloated team of advisers and draining billions from the pockets of tax payers.

A spot-check by The Standard revealed that in less than one year, the presidential advisers have increased from about seven to 20, with more likely to join the team, especially with the broad-based arrangement in which the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition is working with the ODM party.

This is a stark contrast to former President Mwai Kibaki, who had only three advisers during his second term, who included Prof Kivutha Kibwana, the adviser on constitutional and youth affairs and Raphael Tuju, who served as the adviser on media affairs.

It is also in contravention of a pledge made by Ruto in July 2024, shortly after the Gen Z and millennial’s –led anti-government protests.

“The number of advisers in my administration is going to be reduced by 50 per cent with immediate effect as part of the austerity measures that we are carrying out in government,” Ruto had said shortly after dissolving his Cabinet.

Ruto’s advisers include: Makau Mutua, Moses Kuria, David Ndii, Monica Juma, Karisa Nzai, Edward Kisiangani, Joseph Boinnet, Jaoko Oburu, Silvester Kasuku, Harriette Chiggai, Ali Somane, Abdi Guliye, Steven Otieno, Dominic Menjo, Nancy Laibuni, Augustine Cheruiyot, Kennedy Ogeto, Mohammed Hassan, Henry Kinyua and Joe Ager.