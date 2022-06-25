× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Foreign Affairs CS Omamo gunning for first IFAD female president

NATIONAL
By Stanley Ongwae | Jun 25th 2022 | 2 min read

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Raychelle Omamo. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo is among four candidates battling for the presidency of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Omamo who was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta in May is expected to face three other contenders for the prestigious position in the UN-founded Agency, according to the Organisation's official website.

Ifad's official communication regarding its forthcoming special session of the Governing Council meeting indicates that the minister is the only woman in the race and the only African contesting for the presidency.

Others in the race are Alvaro Lario from the Kingdom of Spain, Khalid Mahdi from Kuwait, and Shobhana Kumar from India.

KEEP READING

The elections are slated for July 7, 2022, in Italy. The polls are cast by member States only, after which the newly elected president will occupy the office of the Rome-based organization three months later.

The elections will be held this year during the first special session of the IFAD Governing Council which is the principle governing body with full decision-making powers.

Since its inception in 1977, IFAD has had only five presidents serving. And for the entire history of the organization which spans 45 years, no woman has occupied the chairperson seat.

The president’s term lasts four years and is only renewable once.

Former Togolese Prime Minister Gilbert Houngbo who was appointed in 2017 is the outgoing president and is set to retire after sitting at the helm for four years.

If voted, Omamo will become the first woman in Ifad’s history to occupy the office as well as the first Kenyan and the third African to head the Fund.

The fund was formed as a specialised United Nations agency and international financial institution focused on the alleviation of rural poverty and hunger.

The incoming president will be taking up the mantle at a crucial time characterised by fears over rising food and fuel prices and the general cost of living among countries.

The situation is worsened by the current conflict in Ukraine with the world’s poorest rural people being the ones hit hardest.

Small-scale producers are already reeling from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, droughts, cyclones, and other natural disasters with their incomes being seriously affected by the rising cost of inputs and disrupted markets; factors that are likely to have devastating and long-term impacts on their nutrition and food security.

Already, IFAD has played major roles in increasing the resilience of rural small-scale producers against the shocks, and ensuring that they continue to grow food and earn incomes.

The Fund’s investments in climate adaptation and sustainable food systems are helping to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals to eradicate hunger and poverty.

In Kenya, IFAD has impacted 4.7 million households with total funding of projects costing more than Sh98 billion over the years.

The fund has run a successful program in small-holder dairy commercialization, aquaculture, and market development through technology.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Uhuru to launch legacy projects in Coast next month
The President will next month launch the Changamwe interchange and Mombasa Kwa Jomvu road built at a cost of Sh85 billion and the Makupa bridge which cost Sh4.5 billion.
LSK asks DPP, DCI to end fight over powers to draft charge sheets
LSK asks offices of the DCI and DPP to cease fire in case challenging powers to draft charge sheets, says matter frustrating justice delivery.

MOST READ

Haroo Assimio... Karua meets Tiktoker mimicking her in viral video
Haroo Assimio... Karua meets Tiktoker mimicking her in viral video

NATIONAL

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
LSK asks DPP, DCI to end fight over powers to draft charge sheets

By Betty Njeru | 42 minutes ago

LSK asks DPP, DCI to end fight over powers to draft charge sheets
Cold weekend ahead as temperatures hit below 10 degrees

By Betty Njeru | 4 hours ago

Cold weekend ahead as temperatures hit below 10 degrees
Nailed the wrong man? Probe reveals UK officer lied to court

By Kamau Muthoni | 7 hours ago

Nailed the wrong man? Probe reveals UK officer lied to court
Folks tighten your belts: Living is going to get a lot bumpy for several months to come

By Patrick Muinde | 7 hours ago

Folks tighten your belts: Living is going to get a lot bumpy for several months to come

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC