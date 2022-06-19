× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Moses Kuria: I want a meeting with Kenya Kwanza Principals

NATIONAL
By George Maringa | Jun 19th 2022 | 2 min read

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria. [File, Standard]

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria now wants a meeting with William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua to iron out issues over mistreatment of leaders from smaller political parties in Mt. Kenya.

Kuria who was speaking to Citizen TV said his Chama cha Kazi party and William Kabogo’s Tujibebe party have been taken for granted by UDA leaders and candidates. He is also pointing a finger to Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

“We reckon that we have a dispute. We reckon that parties from Western, Coast and Ukambani are being treated more fairly than parties which emanate from Mt. Kenya region and we think it’s an issue of utmost concern to the alliance and to William Ruto as a presidential candidate,” said Kuria.

Kuria, lamented over mistreatment by UDA leadership.

KEEP READING

“William Ruto last weekend was in Western Kenya. The whole organization was planned by ANC, Ford Kenya and UDA. But when you come to events in Mt. Kenya region, planning organization meetings are held exclusively by UDA and we’re thrown out.

When it comes to my own county, meetings are held and we’re excluded. To make matters worse, aspirants from UDA are warned against associating with me or William Kabogo. This to me is against the spirit of the Alliance,” said Kuria.

The Gatundu South legislator has maintained he will continue to keep off joint Kenya Kwanza rallies especially in Kiambu, until the issues in Kenya Kwanza are ironed out.

“We find this to be dishonest, and when we talk about politics and conmanship which made us run away from Jubilee Party, I find this more exemplified by what is happening against us in Mt. Kenya region.” He said.

