× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

CS Fred Matiang'i: We won't shut down the internet during August 9 polls

NATIONAL
By David Njaaga | Jun 16th 2022 | 1 min read
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i  [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i has allayed fears that the government will shut down the internet during the August 9, 2022 General Election.

The CS said his ministry is committed to facilitating the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) hold free and fair elections.

“Kenya has built a very strong image as a country governed democratically. We won’t return to the days when people’s freedoms are curtailed and the internet shut down,” he said on Thursday, June 16 at the Windsor Golf Hotel off Kiambu Road, when he met foreign ambassadors to Kenya.

The minister told the heads of mission that Kenya is prepared to oversee peaceful elections.

“We are encouraging the political players to be mindful of the country’s best interest. I urge the citizens to maintain peace and respect for the rule of law,” he said.

KEEP READING

Matiang’i also said that the cleared presidential candidates and their running mates have been accorded more security personnel.

Four presidential candidates will battle it out for the country’s top job in the August polls. They are Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party, Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya, George Wajackoyah of Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano Party.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenya calls for deployment of regional force to Congo
The precise composition of the EAC force, including whether it would include Rwandan soldiers, has not been announced.
Hunt on for robbery suspects who shot two people dead at Adams Arcade
The suspects are believed to be targeting mobile money shops, where they steal cash and other valuables.

MOST READ

Advocacy group writes to Janet Museveni over Sakaja degree
Advocacy group writes to Janet Museveni over Sakaja degree

AFRICA

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Police: Reasons why Jowie should be jailed

By Paul Ogemba | 4 hours ago

Police: Reasons why Jowie should be jailed
Reprieve for JSC as Appeals court lifts order stopping judges hiring

By Kamau Muthoni | 4 hours ago

Reprieve for JSC as Appeals court lifts order stopping judges hiring
Third Senate to be remembered for funds fight, impeachments

By Josphat Thiongó | 4 hours ago

Third Senate to be remembered for funds fight, impeachments
Violence in marriages a setback to child rights

By Ndungu Gachane | 4 hours ago

Violence in marriages a setback to child rights

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC