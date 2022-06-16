CS Fred Matiang'i: We won't shut down the internet during August 9 polls
NATIONAL
By
David Njaaga
| Jun 16th 2022 | 1 min read
Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i has allayed fears that the government will shut down the internet during the August 9, 2022 General Election.
The CS said his ministry is committed to facilitating the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) hold free and fair elections.
“Kenya has built a very strong image as a country governed democratically. We won’t return to the days when people’s freedoms are curtailed and the internet shut down,” he said on Thursday, June 16 at the Windsor Golf Hotel off Kiambu Road, when he met foreign ambassadors to Kenya.
The minister told the heads of mission that Kenya is prepared to oversee peaceful elections.
“We are encouraging the political players to be mindful of the country’s best interest. I urge the citizens to maintain peace and respect for the rule of law,” he said.
Matiang’i also said that the cleared presidential candidates and their running mates have been accorded more security personnel.
Four presidential candidates will battle it out for the country’s top job in the August polls. They are Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party, Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya, George Wajackoyah of Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano Party.
