× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Govt paying close attention to areas prone to political violence, Matiang'i

NATIONAL
By Stephanie Wangari | Jun 3rd 2022 | 2 min read
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i addresses members of the Rotary club in Nairobi on Friday [File]

The government is paying close attention to areas that are prone to political violence ahead of the August polls, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said.

Matiang’i, who was addressing members of the Rotary club in Nairobi on Friday, said security agencies are monitoring areas susceptible to lawlessness and crime.

Specifically, the Cabinet Secretary said a security monitoring and rapid response strategy had been designed for informal settlements in Nairobi and other major towns.

“We want to keep on improving. So far, there is nothing that can warrant the raising of the level of alert in the country. We have a functional early warning system that begins at the community level and a robust inform," he said.

Further, Matiang’i noted the ministry was working with international partners on security management.

KEEP READING

“We have reduced the ratio of police officers to civilians from 1 to 900 down to 1 to 600," he said.

Matiang'i's sentiments came days after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) said six counties are likely to experience electoral violence.

According to NCIC's report, the counties are; Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu and Mombasa.

The vulnerabilities were classified into three categories of pre-existing conflict factors with an index of 53.58 per cent, potential triggers (53.4 per cent) and weak institutional capacities had an index score of 53.32 per cent.

Pre-existing conflict factors include informal settlements with a high population, inequality across ethnic communities, competition over scarce resources, the existence of organised criminal gangs, the proliferation of small arms, drug and substance abuse, and history of election violence among others.

On the other hand, Potential triggers of violence were identified in the report as levels of hate speech, contestation in party primaries, non-acceptance of election results, fake news, harassment of political party agents, results contrary to opinion polls and disruption of mainstream media.

Regarding weak institutional capacities, the study cited potential use of force by the police, low trust in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), low trust in the Judiciary, inadequate conflict resolution capacities, and lack of enactment of peace policies as some of the factors likely to predispose the country to electoral violence.

Additional reporting; Hudson Gumbihi 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Two cases filed seeking to block Malala from Kakamega Governor race
Fred Muka and Frankline Shilingi have filed two separate cases claiming that Malala’s academic documents are questionable and suggest he does not have a university degree.
Origi: How boy with Kenyan roots conquered Europe
For close to four decades, the Origis name has dominated the Kenyan football landscape. From the legendary Austin Oduor

MOST READ

Rich display as Uhuru Gardens opens to public
Rich display as Uhuru Gardens opens to public

NATIONAL

By Jacinta Mutura

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Fred Matiang'i to chair security meeting on elections preparedness

By David Njaaga | 1 hour ago

Fred Matiang'i to chair security meeting on elections preparedness
Integrity crisis: EACC has its work cut out to clear backlog of cases

By Frankline Sunday | 5 hours ago

Integrity crisis: EACC has its work cut out to clear backlog of cases
Kenyan Ivory kingpin pleads guilty to charges in a US court

By Daniel Wesangula | 5 hours ago

Kenyan Ivory kingpin pleads guilty to charges in a US court
Power hitch that ushered in Uhuru at historic gardens

By Peter Muiruri | 5 hours ago

Power hitch that ushered in Uhuru at historic gardens

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC