× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

KALRO distances itself from KARI website full of explicit content

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | May 26th 2022 | 2 min read
KALRO says it stopped using KARI website in 2014. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) has distanced itself from the Kenya Agricultural Research Institute (KARI) website that appears to have been hacked.

The KARI website has been publishing sexually-explicit content and adverts.

A Facebook user, Rhoda Tsuma Mwebesa, took to the social media platform to ask KARI to report the offending website.

KARI changed its name to KALRO in August 2014 after it was merged with the Coffee Research Foundation and the Kenya Sugar Research Foundation.

The research agencies were merged under the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Act 2013.

KEEP READING

That meant that a new website had to be formed, and KARI abandoned its previous website (kari.org) and created a new one kalro.org.

It is the old website (kari.org) that has been publishing sexually-explicit content.

A communications representative of KALRO told The Standard that after KARI was discontinued in 2014, the agency abandoned its old communications platforms.

“Someone hijacked our old domains, and decided to publish obscene content. We had filed a report with the DCI, and we’ll follow up on the progress, especially now that the old website is causing us a lot of reputational harm,” said the KALRO representative, who asked not to be identified, saying the director-general will address the matter “comprehensively”.

“The best response would come from our director-general [Eliud Kiplimo Kireger]. Kindly write an email addressed to him, and he will delegate the function of responding to the communications department,” said our informant.

“However, I can assure you that we have written to the investigative agencies to handle the matter.”

The Standard’s subsequent refreshes on the KARI website gave an “internal server error 500” feedback.

“Sorry, that didn’t work. Please try again or come back later,” said the breakdown response.

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Uhuru receives World Cup trophy at State House
Belletti was part of the teams that won the 2002 FIFA World Cup and competed at the 2001 Copa América and 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup.
Inaugural 2022 IDPA patron's cup promises fireworks
Touted as one of the biggest event on Kenya’s 2022 IDPA shooting calendar, it will take place on Saturday May 28, 2022 at NGAO’s premier shooting range in Kirigiti.

MOST READ

Six KNH employees in court for allegedly stealing Sh4.68m cancer drugs
Six KNH employees in court for allegedly stealing Sh4.68m cancer drugs

HEALTH & SCIENCE

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
What the design of Pension Towers symbolises.

By Winfrey Owino | 54 minutes ago

What the design of Pension Towers symbolises.
Uhuru receives World Cup trophy at State House

By Winfrey Owino | 1 hour ago

Uhuru receives World Cup trophy at State House
Sonko and suspended judge Chitembwe set for faceoff as tribunal sworn in

By Paul Ogemba | 4 hours ago

Sonko and suspended judge Chitembwe set for faceoff as tribunal sworn in
Ruto catches Karua by surprise as he breaks protocol

By Betty Njeru | 4 hours ago

Ruto catches Karua by surprise as he breaks protocol

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC