Mwai Kibaki's final journey - Photos

NATIONAL
By Robert Abong'o | Apr 25th 2022 | 2 min read

President Uhuru Kenyatta today leads Kenyans in paying last respects to former President Mwai Kibaki, as viewing of the body takes place at Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

Chairperson of the National State Funeral Committee, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, said the late president will be accorded full military honours and will be escorted in a military gun carriage to Parliament where the body will lie in state for three days ahead of the State funeral on Saturday.

The body left Lee Funeral Home at 7:05am and snaked through Valley Road, Kenyatta Avenue, and Parliament Way.

The former President’s casket was draped with the national flag and escorted to Parliament by his family.

Here are the photos:

The body leaves Lee Funeral Home through Valley Road to Parliament. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The former President’s casket draped with the national flag [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Aerial shot of the former President's casket as it leaves Lee Funeral Home through Valley Road. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]
The gun carriage carrying former President Mwai Kibaki's casket. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]
Mwai Kibaki's body arrives at Parliament [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
Body of the late President Mwai Kibaki arrives at Parliament under Military escort. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
The body of the late President Mwai Kibaki was carried into Parliament under military escort. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
The late President Mwai Kibaki's body will lie in state for three days at Parliament. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
Memoirs of the late President Mwai Kibaki on display at Parliament.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his First Lady Deputy William Ruto arrive to view the body of the late President Mwai Kibaki at Parliament building, Nairobi. April 25, 2022 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
Deputy President William Ruto and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro arrive to view the body of the late President Mwai Kibaki at Parliament building, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

