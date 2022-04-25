Mwai Kibaki's final journey - Photos
By Robert Abong'o
| Apr 25th 2022 | 2 min read
President Uhuru Kenyatta today leads Kenyans in paying last respects to former President Mwai Kibaki, as viewing of the body takes place at Parliament buildings in Nairobi.
Chairperson of the National State Funeral Committee, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, said the late president will be accorded full military honours and will be escorted in a military gun carriage to Parliament where the body will lie in state for three days ahead of the State funeral on Saturday.
The body left Lee Funeral Home at 7:05am and snaked through Valley Road, Kenyatta Avenue, and Parliament Way.
The former President’s casket was draped with the national flag and escorted to Parliament by his family.
Here are the photos:
