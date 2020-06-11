Agriculture CS Peter Munya refutes resignation rumours as his PS exits

Agriculture CS Peter Munya addresses journalists at Kilimo House on Wednesday, February 9 [Wilberforce Okwiri, The Standard]

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has dismissed rumours suggesting he will resign to focus on Meru governorship bid in the upcoming polls.

Addressing journalists at the Kilimo House in Nairobi on Wednesday, February 9, Munya said he was “still in office to help farmers across the country”.

It had been speculated that Munya would challenge Kiraitu Murungi in the Meru gubernatorial election.

Munya served as the first Governor of Meru County, before losing out to Murungi in the August 8, 2017 General Election.

His principal secretary, Hamadi Boga, however resigned from the post to focus on his bid to succeed Salim Mvurya as the Governor of Kwale County.

Mvurya is not eligible for re-election as he has served the maximum two-term limit.

Prof. Boga said he will run on a party that is affiliated to Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement.

So far, at least two political parties, Jubilee and ODM, have expressed interest in working together under the Azimio la Umoja outfit.

"The [Azimio la Umoja] movement understands and speaks to our dreams and aspirations. This is the gospel I shall spread in Kwale and the Coast beyond,” said Boga in his speech on Wednesday.

Prof. Boga has at least 25 years in the Science, education and governance worlds.

He says he will prioritise agriculture, tourism, water supply and education if he wins the gubernatorial election.

