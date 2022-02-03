Nominated Senator Beth Mugo's family in pictures
NATIONAL
By Standard Reporter
| February 3rd 2022
Amb. Nicholas Muratha Mugo, the husband of Nominated Senator Beth Mugo died on Thursday morning. In a statement, Senator Mugo said her husband died at Nairobi hospital after a long illness. He was 85.
Mugo's remains will be interred on Friday, February 4. Her spokesman said Amb. Mugo will be cremated at a venue yet to be disclosed.
The former diplomat was a soft-spoken and unassuming man who largely avoided the media for most of his life. On September 14, 2019, the two celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary which was attended by top dignitaries including President Uhuru Kenyatta.
