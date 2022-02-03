Nominated Senator Beth Mugo's family in pictures

Amb. Nicholas Muratha Mugo, the husband of Nominated Senator Beth Mugo died on Thursday morning. In a statement, Senator Mugo said her husband died at Nairobi hospital after a long illness. He was 85.

Mugo's remains will be interred on Friday, February 4. Her spokesman said Amb. Mugo will be cremated at a venue yet to be disclosed.

The former diplomat was a soft-spoken and unassuming man who largely avoided the media for most of his life. On September 14, 2019, the two celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary which was attended by top dignitaries including President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nominated Senator Beth Mugo and Amb. Mugo when they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary at St Andrews Church in Nairobi. Beth and Nicholas got married in 1958 when they were aged 19 and 22, respectively. Beth said she got married young because her parents were very strict and did not want to entertain many men around her. [File, Standard]

After celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary in church, on the same day, the couple hosted a party for family and friends that also celebrated Beth's 80th birthday. The event was held at the Villa Lalibela in Kitusuru, Nairobi, on September 14, 2019. Amb. Mugo retired after serving as Kenya’s ambassador in France, Ethiopia, Vatican and Yugoslavia. He also served as acting high commissioner in the UK between 1969 and 1973. He also represented Kenya at the UN General Assembly. [File, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Nominated Senator Beth Mugo and her husband Amb. Mugo during their 61st wedding anniversary at the Villa Lalibela, Kitsuru, Nairobi. Beth is President Kenyatta’s first cousin. She is the daughter of James Muigai, the only known sibling of Kenya's first President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. [Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta joins his cousin Nominated Senator Beth Mugo, her husband Amb. Mugo, their children and grandchildren when the Mugos celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on September 14, 2019. The Mugos have four children and five grandchildren. [Courtesy]

