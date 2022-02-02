What Nzioka Waita thinks about Ruto's term as DP

State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita during a past event [File, Jonah Onyango]

State House Chief of Staff, Nzioka Waita, has described Deputy President William Ruto as a meticulous leader who is also extremely knowledgeable on matters concerning Kenya.

Nzioka disclosed that he and the DP had worked closely during President Uhuru Kenyatta's first term in office.

"He was intuitive about what people needed at the time," said Nzioka during an interview with Citizen TV.

But the Chief of Staff decried not seeing much of the DP during Kenyatta's second term, save for the times they met on national holidays.

"From a work point of view, I cannot really comment because we meet occasionally...However, the government continues to function optimally and the president's agenda continues to be delivered," he added.

Describing his seven years in office, Nzioka said he and the State House team have worked extremely hard to make sure the president's schedule runs smoothly.

Sometimes, he noted, the staff would work till the wee hours of the morning and catch sleep for only one or two hours.

"We sleep in the office. You guys will see the president at 10 a.m. Everything looks good but everyone is operating on one or two hours of sleep because the president is so fastidious, he likes to rehearse and practice…he doesn't like half-baked products," he continued.

Nzioka, who rated Kenyatta's delivery to Kenyans at 70 per cent, says the president is still focused on delivering his big four agenda despite the criticism he faces.

"The pandemic devastated our economy and were it not for some of the investments and the fiscal prudence of the Treasury, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the leadership of President Kenyatta, we would not have managed to come out unscathed,” he said.

Nzioka also announced he would be tendering his resignation to contest for the Machakos governorship seat.

"I will work till February 9, then make a farewell call to the president,” he said.

