Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka arrested
NATIONAL
By Stephanie Wangari
| January 11th 2022
Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament (MP) Richard Onyonka has been arrested.
The legislator was arrested in Kisii Town, and taken to the county’s police headquarters for questioning.
Though it is unclear why he was apprehended, remarks he made recently during a rally in Kisii, which bordered on incitement, could have landed him in trouble.
This comes a day after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji wrote to the Inspector-General of Police (IG) Hillary Mutyambai seeking the arrest of Onyonka over alleged inflammatory remarks.
Haji directed that the investigation file into the MP’s comments be submitted to his office within seven days, starting Monday, January 10.
Onyonka allegedly incited the local community against the neighbouring ethnic groups.
