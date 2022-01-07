Congolese businessman in Sh1 billion fake gold scam detained

Andre Kongolo Tshikunga who has dual citizenship of Congo and Kenya at a Milimani court on Friday, January 07, 2022. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

A businessman suspected to have obtained close to Sh1 billion from a Ukrainian national in a fake gold scandal will be detained for seven days to allow police to complete investigations.

Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Jane Kamau allowed police to detain Andre Kongolo Tshikunga at Capitol Hill Police Station until Friday next week when he will be charged with various counts of fraud and obtaining money by false pretence.

“I am satisfied that the prosecution has disclosed compelling reasons to warrant detaining the suspect for seven days and allow investigators to complete investigations and record statements of key witnesses,” ruled Kamau.

According to the prosecution, Tshikunga, who is a dual citizen of Congo and Kenya, has been engaging in fraudulent deals, including dealing in fake gold.

Investigating officer Julio Mutembei in his affidavit to support the application for detention stated that Tshikunga is a perennial fraudster who has been conning unsuspecting people with the promise of supplying them with gold.

“He has time and again been involved in different crimes and offences against the rule of the law. The offences he has been committing have landed him in court where he has cases pending,” swore Mutembei.

Mutembei told the court that the case involves a Ukrainian national who was lured to the country on the promise that he would be sold gold, only to realise that it was a trap to con him out of his money through a fake gold deal.

“He lied to the Ukrainian that he was in a position to sell him gold, but it turned out that the gold was fake. Tshikunga had by then been paid,” said Mutembei.

He added that officers from the Special Service Unit needed time to summon the Ukrainian national to record a statement, and fear that Tshikunga could interfere with the witness if he was released.

