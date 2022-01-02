Former Head of Public Service Richard Leakey dies at 77

Former KWS chairman Dr Richard Leakey during a media briefing on Nairobi-Naivasha SGR approved route in September 2016. [File, Standard]

Former Head of Public Service and secretary to the Cabinet Dr Richard Leakey is dead.

The Kenyan paleoanthropologist, conservationist and politician died on January 2, 2022.

President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed Dr Leakey’s death on Sunday evening, eulogising him as a strong crusader for wildlife protection.

“I have this afternoon, received with deep sorrow the sad news of the passing away of Dr Richard Erskine Frere Leakey, Kenya's former Head of Public Service,” read the statement by PSCU.

