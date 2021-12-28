× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Duale leads Ruto-allied MPs in walking out of JLAC meeting

NATIONAL
By Moses Nyamori | December 28th 2021

Kandara MP Alice Wahome (pictured) was among the four Ruto-allied MPs who walked out of JLAC meeting on Tuesday, December 28. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday, December 28, walked out during JLAC meeting convened to harmonise proposals to the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The pro-Ruto team, led by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, demanded the exclusion of Ann Nderitu, the Registrar of Political Parties, from the session.

Other lawmakers who walked out of the session are Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu) and Didmus Barasa (Kimilili).

The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) had convened to deliberate on harmonising at least 17 proposals suggested to the Bill ahead of Wednesday’s special sitting.

KEEP READING

Duale, Wahome, Ichung’wah and Barasa described the JLAC session as “kangaroo” before storming out.

Pro-Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga teams said the four were out to frustrate the process of amending political parties laws.

Last week, the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi deferred debate on the Bill to allow JLAC harmonise all proposed amendments before the Bill can be resubmitted to the whole House for subsequent action.

The Bill had passed the Second Reading stage.

Majority Leader in the National Assembly, Amos Kimunya, had requested for a special session for MPs to vote on the contested Bill.

As a result, on December 23, the National Assembly Speaker convened a special sitting for Wednesday, December 29.

Debate on the Bill, which seeks to, among other things, allow registration of coalition political parties, was prematurely adjourned last Wednesday after it emerged there were several amendments to the legislation, that were yet to be harmonised with the original draft.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Residents on 12 kilometres walk to advocate Saiwa wetland conservation
'We should safeguard natural habitats, ecologies and animals all the time since they do not recognize human boundaries.'
NMS fate up in the air as March deadline looms
The leap into 2022 heralds a new wave of uncertainty for the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

MOST READ

Woman loses three kin in crash while 11 perish at Coast blackspot
Woman loses three kin in crash while 11 perish at Coast blackspot

NYANZA

By Eric Abuga and Patrick Beja

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ruling on forced sterilisation case to be made eight years after filing

By Kamau Muthoni | 6 hours ago

Ruling on forced sterilisation case to be made eight years after filing
Telkom sues AG over Sh15b land acquired for Posta sports ground

By Kamau Muthoni | 14 hours ago

Telkom sues AG over Sh15b land acquired for Posta sports ground
More nabbed in logbook fraud at NTSA as sleuths start clean up

By Kamore Maina | 14 hours ago

More nabbed in logbook fraud at NTSA as sleuths start clean up
The humble beginnings of Methodist in 1912 in Meru

By Hudson Gumbihi | 14 hours ago

The humble beginnings of Methodist in 1912 in Meru

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC