Duale leads Ruto-allied MPs in walking out of JLAC meeting
NATIONAL
By Moses Nyamori
| December 28th 2021
Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday, December 28, walked out during JLAC meeting convened to harmonise proposals to the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
The pro-Ruto team, led by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, demanded the exclusion of Ann Nderitu, the Registrar of Political Parties, from the session.
Other lawmakers who walked out of the session are Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu) and Didmus Barasa (Kimilili).
The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) had convened to deliberate on harmonising at least 17 proposals suggested to the Bill ahead of Wednesday’s special sitting.
KEEP READING
Duale, Wahome, Ichung’wah and Barasa described the JLAC session as “kangaroo” before storming out.
Pro-Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga teams said the four were out to frustrate the process of amending political parties laws.
Last week, the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi deferred debate on the Bill to allow JLAC harmonise all proposed amendments before the Bill can be resubmitted to the whole House for subsequent action.
The Bill had passed the Second Reading stage.
Majority Leader in the National Assembly, Amos Kimunya, had requested for a special session for MPs to vote on the contested Bill.
As a result, on December 23, the National Assembly Speaker convened a special sitting for Wednesday, December 29.
Debate on the Bill, which seeks to, among other things, allow registration of coalition political parties, was prematurely adjourned last Wednesday after it emerged there were several amendments to the legislation, that were yet to be harmonised with the original draft.
RELATED VIDEOS
Residents on 12 kilometres walk to advocate Saiwa wetland conservation'We should safeguard natural habitats, ecologies and animals all the time since they do not recognize human boundaries.'
NMS fate up in the air as March deadline loomsThe leap into 2022 heralds a new wave of uncertainty for the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).
MOST READ
Woman loses three kin in crash while 11 perish at Coast blackspot
NYANZA
- Passengers cheat death after Modern Coast bus catches fire
WESTERN
- Mt Kenya running mates might not earn Raila, Ruto extra votes
OPINION
- Denial of services is a violation of human rights, Catholic clergy
CENTRAL
By Mose Sammy
- Places to visit this holiday season that cost less than Sh1,000
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Kenyans on Twitter surprise man with Sh20,000 after viral post
NATIONAL