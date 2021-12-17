× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Police informer tracked lawyer Willy Kimani before his death

NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba | December 17th 2021

Peter Ngugi Kamau, a suspect in the murder of Willy Kimani, in the dock at a Milimani court. [George Njunge, Standard]

A former police informer has narrated the events of the day lawyer Willy Kimani and his client were killed and how they carried the bodies in bags before dumping them in a river.

Peter Kamau Ngugi, testified that he had been tasked by a police officer to track the movement of Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri on the day they were arrested, bundled out of a police cell and killed in a field at Mlolongo area, Machakos County.

Ngugi is the fifth accused in the case where he is charged alongside police officers Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Morogo, Sylvia Wanjohi and Leonard Maina and Peter Kamau with the murder of Kimani, Mwenda and Muiruri on June 23, 2016.

KEEP READING

On the day the three were killed, Ngugi said he had planned to go to Gikomba market to buy clothes, which he used to sell at his shop in Waithaka market.

While he was on the way to the market, a police officer asked him to go to Mlolongo police station.

“I got a call from an officer called Kamau and when I reached Mlolongo, I found him with other officers called Waingu and Kamenju. Kamau told me there was a 'thief' who was going to court that day and he wanted me to survey his movements,” said Ngugi.

He did not know the person he was to track but the officer told him that he would be told how the person would be dressed.

While at the Mavoko Law Court where lawyer Kimani was with his client, Ngugi monitored their movements and informed Kamau the moment they left the premises.

“They got into a vehicle very fast, not in the usual way. I told Kamau all the details. He then told me to wait at the gate a vehicle is coming to pick me,” said Ngugi.

Lawyer Willy Kimani. [Courtesy]

The prosecution had alleged that after Ngugi had given information about Kimani leaving the court, the accused police officers blocked the three and arrested them.

Ngugi confirmed that the taxi which was being used by Kimani and his client was left on the road after which he was instructed by an officer called Kamenju to take the car to Limuru.

Later that in the evening, Kamau called him again and told him to go to Mlolongo to get "something small" for the work he had done.

They met with other officers at Mlolongo and started drinking. At around 10pm, he was told to drive one of the cars to Thika while the other followed. They passed the town and was directed to a river.

“One of the officers told me to open the car boot when we got to the river and I saw them remove gunny bags. Shortly after, Kamau's car arrived and they removed similar luggage from the boot,” said Ngugi.

The prosecution’s case was that after the three were killed along Mombasa Road, their bodies were stuffed in bags and dumped in the river. 

The hearing continues.

