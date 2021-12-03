Jamhuri Day fete: Sitting capacity limited to only 11,000

Principal Secretary, State Department for Interior Karanja Kibicho. [Edward Kiplimo, Standrad]

Only 11,000 people will attend this year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations in adherence to Covid-19 protocols, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has said.

In a statement Friday, Kibicho said though the number is higher than attendees during the Mashujaa day, at least 10,000 people will sit at the public grounds and only 1,000 will be allowed at the dias.

“In adherence to the containment measures, we will allow only 10,000 people in the public sitting area, and around 1,000 in the main dias. Invitations will be done through our usual systems to ensure that there is equal participation and fair representation by all classes,” he stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will preside over the event to be held at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on December 12.

National Celebrations Committee and other stakeholders will meet at the weekend to deliberate on whether the celebrations will be marked in other counties separately.

“Ordinarily, since the beginning of the pandemic in our country, we have been holding just one celebration, which is presided over by the Head of State. We are not out of the woods yet. We will be making that decision in coming days,” Kibicho said.

