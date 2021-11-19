× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Archbishop Philip Anyolo's journey to installation [Photos]

NATIONAL
By Robert Abong'o | November 19th 2021

Scenes at Soko Mjinga, Kimabu where hundreds of Catholics await the arrival of Archbishop Philip Anyolo [George Njunge, Standard]

Philip Subira Anyolo is today making his trip to Nairobi, where he will be installed as the new Archbishop.

Pope Francis named Anyolo as Nairobi Archbishop on October 28, with the announcement being made on behalf of the Vatican by Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, Archbishop Bert Van Megen.

“I have the honour and pleasure to inform you that Pope Francis has appointed the Most Reverend Philip Anyolo, presently Archbishop of Kisumu as Archbishop of Nairobi,” said Megen.

Hundreds of Catholics await the arrival of Archbishop Philip Anyolo at Soko Mjinga, Kiambu [George Njunge, Standard]

Archbishop Anyolo now succeeds retired Archbishop Emeritus John Cardinal Njue.

Auxiliary Bishop David Kamau had been the Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Nairobi Since Cardinal Njue stepped down in January.

Anyolo’s appointment was officially published in L’Osservatore Romano, and the same was communicated to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB).

Archbishop Philip Anyolo Bishop Philip Anyolo arrives at Soko Mjinga, Kiambu, and is received by hundreds of Christians and clergy [George Njunge, Standard]

Born on May 18, 1956 in Bungoma County, Anyolo’s interest in priesthood was influenced by priests were Noel McHenry, Tom Smith and Philip Sulumeti.

In 1983, he was ordained as a priest for the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret and was later appointed Bishop of Kericho on December 6, 1995, by Pope John Paul II. He was consecrated as Bishop of Kericho on February 3, 1996.

In 2002, Anyolo was appointed Apostolic Administrator, Diocese of Homa Bay after Right Reverend Linus Okok Okwach resigned. 

Archbishop Philip Anyolo addresses the congregants at Soko Mjinga, Kiambu [George Njunge, Standard]

He was then made Bishop Diocese of Homa Bay March 22, 2003.

In 2018, Anyolo was appointed Archbishop of Kisumu Diocese and installed the next year. 

More photos to follow: 

...

Raila Odinga maintains that single mothers have a special place in his plans

