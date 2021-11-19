Archbishop Philip Anyolo's journey to installation [Photos]
NATIONAL
By Robert Abong'o
| November 19th 2021
Philip Subira Anyolo is today making his trip to Nairobi, where he will be installed as the new Archbishop.
Pope Francis named Anyolo as Nairobi Archbishop on October 28, with the announcement being made on behalf of the Vatican by Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, Archbishop Bert Van Megen.
“I have the honour and pleasure to inform you that Pope Francis has appointed the Most Reverend Philip Anyolo, presently Archbishop of Kisumu as Archbishop of Nairobi,” said Megen.
Archbishop Anyolo now succeeds retired Archbishop Emeritus John Cardinal Njue.
Auxiliary Bishop David Kamau had been the Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Nairobi Since Cardinal Njue stepped down in January.
Anyolo’s appointment was officially published in L’Osservatore Romano, and the same was communicated to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB).
Born on May 18, 1956 in Bungoma County, Anyolo’s interest in priesthood was influenced by priests were Noel McHenry, Tom Smith and Philip Sulumeti.
In 1983, he was ordained as a priest for the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret and was later appointed Bishop of Kericho on December 6, 1995, by Pope John Paul II. He was consecrated as Bishop of Kericho on February 3, 1996.
In 2002, Anyolo was appointed Apostolic Administrator, Diocese of Homa Bay after Right Reverend Linus Okok Okwach resigned.
He was then made Bishop Diocese of Homa Bay March 22, 2003.
In 2018, Anyolo was appointed Archbishop of Kisumu Diocese and installed the next year.
More photos to follow:
...
RELATED VIDEOS
PALM SUNDAY: How Mombasa faithfuls marked the start of the Holy Week
PALM SUNDAY: Archbishop Philip Anyolo leads mass as Catholics follow from home
Catholic Bishops condemn corruption allegations in the country
Raila Odinga revisits single mothers support pledgeRaila Odinga maintains that single mothers have a special place in his plans
MOST READ
DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison
NATIONAL
- How escaped Kamiti terrorism convicts were netted
NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga
- Convicted terrorists who escaped from Kamiti captured
NATIONAL
- Sonko leaks: Chief Justice Koome says JSC to discuss way forward
NATIONAL
- Prison Break: How terrorists escaped from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison
NATIONAL
By Kamore Maina
- Kiraitu and Munya asked to decamp as DP Ruto ends tour
POLITICS