Wycliffe Ogallo: What arrest? Police say it was a smooth handover

NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga | November 17th 2021
Wycliffe Ogallo's sacking happened after the president was briefed on the security breaches at Kamiti prison. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The National Police Service has denied that Wycliffe Ogallo has been arrested.

Earlier today, officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit were caught on video escorting Ogallo from Magereza House shortly after he had been fired.

Ogallo has been replaced by retired Brigadier John Warioba who was sworn in immediately.

Brigadier (Rtd) John Warioba takes the oath of office as the Commissioner-General of the Kenya Prisons Service at State House, Nairobi, on November 17, 2021. [PSCU, Standard]

But the police service now says the reports of the arrest appearing in mainstream and social media that the former Kenya Prisons Service’s Commissioner-General was arrested, "is not accurate as stated".

KEEP READING

  Kamiti: Witness paints picture of prison break that brought Commissioner Ogallo down

 President Uhuru fires Kenya Prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo

 Mike Sonko behind bars (in pictures)

 Omtatah seeks to stop Sh1b new number plates tender

The post on the police service's Facebook page and Twitter handle said that the police were only facilitating a "smooth and seamless handover of office and escorted the former Commissioner General to his home".

Ogallo was fired after three convicted terrorists escaped from Kamiti Maximum GK Prison on Monday.

The National Police Service has denied that Wycliffe Ogallo has been arrested. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Ogallo's sacking happened after the president was briefed by a team from the Interior ministry on the security breaches at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison that led to the escape of three convicts.

A statement from State House noted that compelling public interest and the need to entrench accountability in the ranks of the leadership of all security organs occasioned the decision.

Uhuru directed Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to take all necessary action to pursue the Kamiti escapees.

The video below shows the arrest outside Magereza House in Nairobi earlier today.

The State Department of Correctional Services has been directed to sanction disciplinary action against all KPS personnel who were on duty when the security breaches occurred.

Terror suspects Joseph Juma Odhiambo, Mohamed Abdi Ali Abikar and Musharaf Abdalla Alias Shukri vanished from Kamiti Maximum Security on November 15 in what Ogallo could only describe as an “unfortunate incident".

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

PRISON FRAUD: Ogallo warns against collusion as prison officials put on notice

Kenyan inmates who have been condemned “twice” at Kamiti Prison

MADHILA YA WAFUNGWA: Wafungwa watarajia kusamehewa

Seafarers now create new lobby amid hardships
Poor wages, shaky contracts, getting abandoned at sea, are among the many problems seafarers face in the modern shipping industry.
Nyeri: Town that doesn’t aim for the sky
Is Nyeri town now, after years of watching Nairobi’s Upper Hill, Westlands and CBD race for the skies, about to surprise sceptics and naysayers?

