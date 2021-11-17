× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

The prison facelift angle in the Kamiti terror convicts’ escape

NATIONAL
By Kamore Maina | November 17th 2021

Kamiti Maximum Prison in Nairobi on September 17, 2021. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Wycliffe Ogala has become the latest casualty of the breach at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison that saw three terror convicts break out.

The former prisons boss has been replaced by Brigadier John Warioba, who has already been sworn in.

"The appointment follows the briefing to the Head of State from the ministry responsible for Correctional Services regarding the security breaches ... that led to the escape of three inmates," read the statement from State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena.

KEEP READING

 President Uhuru fires Kenya Prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo

 Police arrest two suspects who escaped from custody

 Prison Break: How terrorists escaped from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison

 Seven wardens arrested after convicted terrorists escape Kamiti maximum prison

This came a day after Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers uncovered the depth of laxity at the facility that allowed for the escape after they pieced together a statement from a convict who shared a cell with the three fugitives.

The man, who is also being held over terror-related activities, told the DCI that his cellmates broke out of Kamiti at around 1am on Sunday.

It was the culmination of a month of planning.

They created lumps under their blankets that allowed them to dupe prison guards, who were not paying keen attention, into thinking they were asleep.

Wardens only learnt of the escape on Monday at around 10am, hours after the fugitives had got out.

It also emerged that the convicts began digging a hole through which they made their escape during routine maintenance work carried out in the cell block they had been held in.

These details were shared with DCI investigators earlier today when they interrogated the man left behind.

He told officers that he did not join his three cellmates because he was optimistic an appeal against his conviction, which is pending before the High Court in Nairobi, would succeed.

The details he provided painted a clearer picture of the prison break and the gaps in security at Kamiti.

Some investigators are, however, not convinced about the witness' reasons for staying behind.

Speaking on condition of anonymity as the details of the statement have not been authorised for the public, an investigator told 'The Standard' that the man had an injury on his right hand, which would have made it difficult for him to scale the prison's 10-foot walls.

Of interest to investigators is the hole in the wall that the three fugitives are reported to have used to sneak out of their cell.

Officers believe the drilling of the hole may have started over a month ago when some prison inmates in the masonry department were contracted to carry out routine maintenance of Block 6A, which is where the fugitives were being held.

At the time, the block received a facelift on the outside and inside of the cells. The cells were repainted, with the works including the addition of white wallpaper.

Police now believe that the convicts knew of the structural gaps in the wall and exploited them to make their escape.

No debris was recovered from outside or inside the cells, indicating that the drilling could have taken place earlier.

Investigators said the convicts then brought in blankets that they cut into pieces to make a rope that was used to scale the prison's high walls.

They further believe the escape could not have happened without the knowledge of some prison wardens.

The DCI is carrying out a countrywide manhunt for Joseph Juma Odhiambo alias Yusuf, Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga alias Zarkawi, and Mohamed Ali Abikar.

Odhiambo was convicted in 2019 for attempting to join the terror group Al-Shabaab. Akhulunga was arrested in 2012 over his role in a failed attack on Parliament while Abikar was convicted in 2019 for abetting the 2015 Garissa University attack that killed 148 people.

The directorate has offered a bounty of Sh20 million per fugitive for information that leads to their arrest.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Uhuru Kenyatta attacks lawmakers representing Sonko in Court | Inside Politics

Timothy Otieno : Gilbert Deya to spend six nights at Kamiti Maximum Prison

Kamiti Maximum Prison foils an attempted prison break

Nakuru households set to benefit from Sh500 million emergency water program
The Sh500 million projects targeting 100,000 households in low-income areas in the area aims to supply an additional 30,000 cubic meters per day.
Land prices in Nairobi recover to pre-Covid levels
Land prices in Nairobi and its environs are slowly recovering from the effects of the economic slump occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

MOST READ

Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth
Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth

NATIONAL

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Convicted terrorists who escaped from Kamiti captured

By Philip Muasya | 1 hour ago

Convicted terrorists who escaped from Kamiti captured
Kaluma: No slay queen hurt me, new law therefore isn’t revenge

By Mireri Junior | 1 hour ago

Kaluma: No slay queen hurt me, new law therefore isn’t revenge
Sonko leaks: Chief Justice Koome says JSC to discuss way forward

By Winfrey Owino | 2 hours ago

Sonko leaks: Chief Justice Koome says JSC to discuss way forward
DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison

By Kamau Muthoni | 2 hours ago

DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC