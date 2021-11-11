Nick Mwendwa and team removed from FKF
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
| November 11th 2021
Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has announced the suspension of all Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials to pave way for investigations into the federation’s finances.
A 15-member caretaker team, headed by retired judge Aaron Ringera, will be in charge of operations at the federation for six months as probe continues.
Last week, embattled FKF chairperson Nick Mwendwa said the federation has been transparent and always willing to be audited by different bodies, including FIFA.
On October 14, 2021, Sports CS Amina Mohamed directed the Registrar of Sports to undertake an inspection of Football Kenya Federation pursuant to Section 52 (1) of the Sports Act (2013) “following an extended deterioration of the state of football management in Kenya”.
Mohamed said the Sports Act allows the ministry to intervene in the management of sports organisations “where a sports organisation fails to adhere to proper corporate governance processes that include financial management”.
“Over the past few years, the Football Kenya Federation has faced several governance issues that have been of great concern to the ministry.
“First, the Football Kenya Federation has failed to account for all the monies allocated to it by the Government.
“All beneficiaries of the Fund are, as a matter of course, trained on how to apply, utilise and account for the funds. The beneficiaries are also aware that they are required to fully disclose any financial assistance received from other sponsors. Football Kenya Federation has fallen short of this requirement,” said CS Amina Mohamed.
“After 16 days of hard work, the committee appointed by the registrar delivered a report to the registrar. The registrar has forwarded the report to my office.”
The committee recommended, among others, the removal of all FKF officials from office to pave way for investigations into the federation’s finances.
“It’s also recommended that the DCI, NIS and EACC carry out further investigation to establish the extent to which the misappropriation of funds in FKF may have occurred with a view of prosecuting those who may be found culpable.
“The committee further recommended that a caretaker committee be appointed to manage the affairs of FKF for a period not exceeding six months. This has been successful in other jurisdictions in recent years; the likes of Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana and Chad, amongst others.”
A special audit of the books of accounts of FKF will also be carried out and subsequent frequent future audits taken.
“The Government of Kenya should invoke Article 17 and 58 of the FIFA Code of Ethics (2020 edition) by informing FIFA Secretariat Investigation Chamber on the outcome of the Inspection,” Amina said.
“No bank account should be opened by FKF henceforth unless authorised by the [Sports] principal secretary within the six-month period the caretaker committee will be in place.”
The CS said FKF won’t receive funds from the Sports ministry “unless and until the previous funds are fully accounted for”.
Members of the FKF caretaker team are Justice (Rtd.) Aaron Ringera, General (Rtd.) Moses Oyugi, Fatma Adan (Hodi), Philip Musyimi Mue, Anthony L. Isayi, Elisha Chepchieng Kiplagat, Hassan Mahmoud Haji, Fredrick Tureisa Lekesike, Mwangi Muthee, Neddy Atieno Okoth, Ali Amour, Titus Kasuve, Richard Omwela, Bobby Ogola and J.J. Masiga.
At least Sh430 million has been disbursed to the FKF since 2019, with a probe launched into how the funds have been used.
