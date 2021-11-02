× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Women in politics: Trailblazers curving path for younger sisters

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | November 2nd 2021

Chief Administrative Secretary Ministry of Public Service Youth and Gender Affairs Rachel Shebesh. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard)

Women in politics and leadership have promised to stop at nothing to make the political journey of younger women handy.

The Ministry of Public Service and Gender has assured it is putting together measures to advance the participation of women in Kenya in politics next year.

Hosting a high-level stakeholder meeting in Nairobi on Tuesday, the Ministry led by Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia hopes to deliberate the roadmap on achieving the two-thirds gender rule in the 2022 General Election, and help younger women joining politics create an array of networks.

Women politicians challenged the aspirants to have well thought out political ambitions and plans, and not try to be like their male counterparts.

KEEP READING

 Elachi to sue Assembly for ‘defamation’ after staff promotions report

 MCAs indict Elachi over irregular staff promotions, demand probe by EACC

 Gender rule remains elusive 11 years later

 Gender rule remains elusive 11 years later

Livestock and Fisheries CAS and former Marakwet East MP Lina Jebii Kilimo challenged them to vie on issue-based politics saying: “Let us be realistic as much as we want to support women who are vying. Don’t just jump in the water, be very strategic.”

Gender Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachel Shebesh averred that the time for theories was over and it was now time to take action.

“We want women to know who to come to,” Shebesh said, reminiscing on her time when she vied for the Nairobi Woman Representative post in 2017, saying there wasn’t much to work with.

Acknowledging that the biggest challenge to date for women politicians is funding, Shebesh noted that women candidates also need visibility and team support.

“We will not shy away from the politics of women. We want to hold people accountable,” the Public Service and Gender CAS said.

Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi urged political parties to help women achieve full representation.

“We will work with Chebukati to ensure that during nominations, one-third of either gender is represented. If the party leaders can accept to deliberately give the two-thirds to women, the women can vie,” Elachi stated.

A representative from UN Women Kenya, Anna Mutavati posed: “Are we ready to finally move from the list of shame where Kenya currently stands owing to the low women representation in leadership?”

The meeting held at the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi converged key gender stakeholders from various sectors under the auspices of the Common Women Agenda (COWA).

Also in attendance were Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris, Kiambu Deputy Governor Dr Joyce Ngugi, KEWOPA, the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC), and Mechanisms to Promote the Advancement of Women (MePAW) Africa. 

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Benson Mutura takes over from Beatrice Elachi to become the new Nairobi Speaker

Benson Mutura achaguliwa Spika wa Nairobi, baadhi ya wagombezi wakataa matokeo

Spika mpya Nairobi, Maambukizi ya Korona, Waziri Magoha azuru vyuo Eldoret | Mbiu ya KTN

Man, his wife and their two adult daughters killed in road accident
The victims’ relatives back in Kiharu, Murang’a County are now planning the burial of the four.
NOCK: Tergat, Injera take part in Nairobi Run as Kenya hosts Birmingham 2022 Queens Baton Relay
Kenya on Tuesday hosted the iconic Queens Baton Relay in Nairobi to create awareness of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

MOST READ

10 students hospitalised after Buruburu Girls dormitory fire
10 students hospitalised after Buruburu Girls dormitory fire

NAIROBI

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Court orders IEBC to extend voter listing exercise until November 9

By Lynn Kolongei | 55 minutes ago

Court orders IEBC to extend voter listing exercise until November 9
Abductions: Muslim leaders seek answers

By Standard Reporter | 2 hours ago

Abductions: Muslim leaders seek answers
Like Namibia, Kenya can build the best social protection programme in Africa

By Tony Sisule | 2 hours ago

Like Namibia, Kenya can build the best social protection programme in Africa
Lame-duck: Is Uhuru losing grip on power?

By Jacob Ng'etich | 5 hours ago

Lame-duck: Is Uhuru losing grip on power?

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC