× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mother of boy killed in girls’ secondary school speaks out

NATIONAL
By Fidelis Kabunyi | October 22nd 2021

Mary Mbage (right) is not convinced that her son, Brian Mbage, died as a result of injuries inflicted by a mob. [Standard]

The mother of Brian Mbage, the 17-year-old student of Gathiruini Boys’ High School, who died after he was allegedly beaten up for illegally entering a dormitory at Komothai Girls’ High School in Githunguri, Kiambu County, has spoken out.

Mary Mbage is not convinced that the boy died as a result of injuries inflicted by a mob on Wednesday night.

"I have seen the body of my son, and I am so saddened. The injuries on his body do not show any [signs of] beatings, but the ones on his head show he died from trauma,” said the distraught mother from her Ngegu home.

Brian’s Auntie Wanjiku Mbage accused the school of hiding the real course of death.

KEEP READING

 Male student, 17, dies in girls’ secondary school dormitory

 Ruto’s church politicking irony

 Raila Odinga attends online supporter's 22nd birthday party

 Supreme Court ends 55-acre estate battle after 16 years

She says the school’s management told her that the boy jumped from the fourth floor and “that's how he sustained the injuries”.

Brian Mbage was a student of Gathiruini Boys’ High School. [File, Standard]

Ms Mabage described her son as hardworking, disciplined and jovial.

Brian alongside five of his schoolmates had, on Wednesday night, allegedly forced their way into the neighbouring school, prompting the girls to raise the alarm.

George Ng’ang’a Karanja, the manager of the security firm providing services to Komothai Girls’ High School, said the girls’ screams attracted the attention of security guards, other learners and staff members.

He said five of the boys managed to escape, but the 17-year-old was cornered and beaten up by the group.

“He was rushed to the Kigumo Level 4 Hospital while unconscious, but died upon arrival,” he said.

Brian Mbage, alongside five of his schoolmates, allegedly forced their way into Komothai Girls’ High School. [File, Standard]

Police visited the scene and collected wooden planks believed to have been used in the teenager’s lynching.

Githunguri Deputy OCPD George Kipkoros said the incident was under investigation and a team from the DCI was still at the crime scene recording statements from witnesses.

An autopsy was underway at  Kiambu Level 5 hospital Mortuary when this tory was posted

Investigations are underway, police said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Kiambu County Woman Rep Wamuchomba dismisses claims that BBI has derailed the BIg 4 Agenda

Kiambu county urgently needs 3000 Tonnes of food to feed vulnerable groups

Kiambu county waiver hospital bills for patients to minimize frequent visits at the hospitals

The tough battle ahead for Ruto and Raila as 2022 contest beckons
The argument against the ODM leader has not changed; analysts say the 2022 election is turning out to be Raila's most high stakes contest yet.
Police on high alert ahead of first weekend after lifting of curfew
Police dismiss a report doing on social media that they will mount roadblocks along major roads in the city

MOST READ

Male student, 17, dies in girls’ secondary school dormitory
Male student, 17, dies in girls’ secondary school dormitory

CENTRAL

By Fidelis Kabunyi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Role of women in peace and security remains underrated, Kenya tells security council

By Patrick Vidija | 20 minutes ago

Role of women in peace and security remains underrated, Kenya tells security council
Fai Amario children’s case verdict delayed

By Daniel Chege | 1 hour ago

Fai Amario children’s case verdict delayed
Judges: Uhuru suffers another blow

By Paul Ogemba | 4 hours ago

Judges: Uhuru suffers another blow
Raila, BBI team oppose prayer by five professors

By Kamau Muthoni | 5 hours ago

Raila, BBI team oppose prayer by five professors

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC