Mother of boy killed in girls’ secondary school speaks out
NATIONAL
By Fidelis Kabunyi
| October 22nd 2021
The mother of Brian Mbage, the 17-year-old student of Gathiruini Boys’ High School, who died after he was allegedly beaten up for illegally entering a dormitory at Komothai Girls’ High School in Githunguri, Kiambu County, has spoken out.
Mary Mbage is not convinced that the boy died as a result of injuries inflicted by a mob on Wednesday night.
"I have seen the body of my son, and I am so saddened. The injuries on his body do not show any [signs of] beatings, but the ones on his head show he died from trauma,” said the distraught mother from her Ngegu home.
Brian’s Auntie Wanjiku Mbage accused the school of hiding the real course of death.
She says the school’s management told her that the boy jumped from the fourth floor and “that's how he sustained the injuries”.
Ms Mabage described her son as hardworking, disciplined and jovial.
Brian alongside five of his schoolmates had, on Wednesday night, allegedly forced their way into the neighbouring school, prompting the girls to raise the alarm.
George Ng’ang’a Karanja, the manager of the security firm providing services to Komothai Girls’ High School, said the girls’ screams attracted the attention of security guards, other learners and staff members.
He said five of the boys managed to escape, but the 17-year-old was cornered and beaten up by the group.
“He was rushed to the Kigumo Level 4 Hospital while unconscious, but died upon arrival,” he said.
Police visited the scene and collected wooden planks believed to have been used in the teenager’s lynching.
Githunguri Deputy OCPD George Kipkoros said the incident was under investigation and a team from the DCI was still at the crime scene recording statements from witnesses.
An autopsy was underway at Kiambu Level 5 hospital Mortuary when this tory was posted
Investigations are underway, police said.
