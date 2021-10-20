The two women in Ndichu twins altercation speak out

The two women in white who were captured on video allegedly being assaulted by the Ndichu brothers leave Akilla police station on October 19, 2021. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Lawyer Philip Murgor has asked Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai to assign a special team to investigate the alleged Saturday night attack of two sisters by the Ndichu twins.

The two women in the middle of the Ndichu twins hotel altercation have spoken out.

Accompanied by their uncle, senior counsel Murgor, Cheryl Murgor and Stephanie Murgor said they were attending a wedding after-party at the Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi on the night of October 16-17.

The statement by the senior lawyer says, "on the night of 16-17 October, at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi, two young ladies, namely Cheryl Murgor and Stephanie Murgor aged 24 and 22 respectively, who are also my nieces, were attending a wedding after-party, at the Emara Lounge, on the 10th floor. They were accompanied by two friends namely Samuel Ramdas, and Patrick Koech."

Murgor went on, "At about 2.30am, one of the so-called "Ndichu Twin Brothers" dressed in dark clothing made an improper pass at Stephanie, to which she responded: Ären't you the husband of Janet Mbugua?" The lady who was with the twin brothers then shouted, "Ex-husband!"

The lawyer added, "A little later, when Stephanie left their table heading towards the exit, one of the twin brothers verbally assaulted her ... suddenly, the brother in dark clothes jumped onto Stephanie, and started choking her by grabbing her by the throat. When her boyfriend (Samuel) attempted to rescue her, he was also grabbed by the throat. After a few seconds, he let go of the two, extremely shaken couple, but went on to threaten them by stating that he had marked their faces."

"Cheryl and Stephanie and their friends then proceeded to the lift hoping to escape further confrontation.

"At the ground floor, Stephanie and Samuel went to bring the car around, while Cheryl and Patrick waited at the lobby," SC Murgor said.

"Suddenly, the twin brothers together with their lady friend appeared on the ground floor. One of the brothers, together with their lady friend proceeded to attack cheryl and Patrick, after which both brothers proceeded to the front entrance where Stephanie and Sammy were waiting in the car."

Murgor added that at the front entrance, the twin brother in dark clothes, broke the right-hand door side mirror while the other twin in a white shirt broke the left-hand door side mirror before they both went back to join the assault on Cheryl.

"During the incident, the brothers threatened to shoot them," Murgor said.

The SC lauded the hotel security and the police for intervening.

[This story is being updated]

