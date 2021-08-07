× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Turkish national in DP William Ruto's botched Uganda trip detained

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | August 7th 2021

Turkish national Harun Aydin landed at Wilson Airport on Saturday morning, August 7, 2021. [File, Standard]

Harun Aydin, the Turkish national who was to accompany Deputy President William Ruto to Uganda last Monday, has been detained.

Aydin was stopped from continuing with his journey upon arriving in Kenya, from Uganda, via Wilson Airport on Saturday, August 7.

It remains unclear why he was detained, though sources told The Standard his luggage was subjected to inspection by a special unit of the National Police Service.

A senior police officer confirmed to The Standard that Aydin was swooped up upon landing in Nairobi.

 Explainer: Rules on VIP foreign travel

 Who is Harun Aydin, the Turk caught up in DP Ruto’s abortive trip to Uganda?

“It is true he has been detained. If you want more information, reach out to the Office of the Inspector-General of Police,” the source, who is a high ranking officer at the Anti-Terror Police Unit, said at 2:15pm Saturday.

The Standard’s attempts to get a comment from IG Hillary Mutyambai’s office were futile.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi claimed the State had refused to grant Aydin a right of legal representation.

“Apparently, the right to counsel of one’s choice doesn’t apply to Turkish national, Mr. Harun Aydin, [who has been] arrested by the Kenyan police. I have been denied access to see him allegedly ‘on orders from above’,” tweeted Abdullahi.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said the Government detained Aydin to save face for “blocking Ruto’s trip to Uganda without any justifiable reason”.

“Harun Aydin is an investor recognised by the Government of Kenya, and [was] issued with a valid class G permit. The only reason he has been arrested is because the authorities are embarrassed after blocking DP from going to Uganda, and they want to continue the pettiness they have displayed for four years,” said Murkomen on Twitter.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, in an interview on Wednesday, said the Deputy President was stopped from travelling out of the country over “lack of requisite documents”.

More soon.

