Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

DP Ruto blocked from travelling to Uganda

NATIONAL
By Mireri Junior | August 2nd 2021

Deputy President William Ruto with Uganda President Yoweri Museveni. [File, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto was on Monday evening blocked at the airport from travelling to Uganda.

The DP’s Communication Secretary David Mugonyi said Ruto and his team had arrived at Wilson Airport ready for the trip but were advised to seek clearance from the Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet Joseph Kinyua.

"When he got to the airport, he was asked to seek clearance from Kinyua. We are surprised. This has never happened in the last nine years," he said.

“Isorait…Tuwachie Mungu,” Ruto tweeted after retreating to his Karen home.

KEEP READING

 Bottom-up model is answer to runaway coruption - Murkomen

 The fears that plaque Ugandan girls in Nairobi's shadowy streets

 Join 'Hustler' camp - DP Ruto's Mt Kenya allies challenge Speaker Muturi

 DP to tour Embu as Mt Kenya East politicians work towards charting own path

Former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen linked Ruto’s woes to the recent Kiambaa by-election in which the Jubilee candidate lost to United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Murkomen claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta was punishing his deputy because of the recent by-election loss.

“President has blocked the DP from performing his official duties and now he is blocking him from his private engagements this is a ridiculous show of deep sense of insecurity and tactlessness,” he tweeted on Monday evening.

Travel procedure

According to the government’s travel procedure, any member of the Cabinet who wishes to travel out of the country should get approval from the State House.

In a document seen by The Standard, Ruto was in the company of seven people including MPs Oscar Sudi, Ndindi Nyoro and Benjamin Tayari.

Others included Harun Aydin, Dr David Langat Bett, Dr Eric Ruto and Elijah Rono.

The details of the visit remain unknown but sources say he was headed for private engagements.

Ruto and his delegation are said to have arrived at the airport minutes after 1pm, waited until 5pm before the trip was cancelled.

Reports from JKIA management indicated the DP was in the company of five legislators and three others.

The management said they had not processed the passenger manifest because they had not boarded.

This is the third time within a month the DP was making a private visit outside the Country.

He had recently travelled to Uganda, and Zanzibar using the Phoenix services.

 Last month, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni invited Deputy as his chief guest during the official laying of the foundation stone for a vaccine manufacturing facility.

The event took place in Matuga, Wakiso district where the construction of the Biological Drugs and m-RNA vaccine.

After the Uganda visit, the DP went to Zanzibar for a retreat with some of his close allies.

