Sports CS Amina Mohamed’s husband, Khalid Ahmed, dies

NATIONAL
By Mireri Junior | July 29th 2021

 

Sports CS Amina Mohamed (right) with her late husband Khalid Hossain Ahmed. [Courtesy]

Khalid Hossain Ahmed, the husband of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, is dead.

According to family, Khalid died on Thursday morning, July 29, at a Nairobi hospital after a short illness.

The father of two led a private life throughout his marriage to Amina, who is a public figure.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday morning sent a condolence message to CS Amina and her family.

In his message, President Kenyatta described Khalid as a gentleman and a strong family pillar.

“I have received the disheartening news of the passing away of Mr Khalid Ahmed with great sadness. Mr Ahmed was a great person, a gentleman and a strong pillar of his family.

“My deepest condolences to my colleague and friend Cabinet Secretary Amina, the children and the extended family as they come to terms with the sudden passing away of Mr. Ahmed,” said Kenyatta.

The Head of State, who is in the United Kingdom on official tour, further eulogised Khalid as a gifted and successful businessman.

“It is very unfortunate that death has robbed our country of a gifted businessman whose contribution to the progress of our nation shall be dearly missed,” he said.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala described Khalid as a great man, who was generous to a fault.

“To my sister and colleague Amb. Amina Mohamed, I share the loss and sadness, please accept my deepest heartfelt condolence from my family and I,” Balala said in a statement.

 Ahmed’s body will be at Masjid Nur in Nairobi’s South C estate before being buried later today according to Islamic rites.

In March 2021, Amina lost her brother, Esmael Mohammed Jibril, a prominent city businessman, while undergoing treatment in India.

