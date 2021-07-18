General China: The ‘disciplinarian’ who shaped NYS
NATIONAL
By Hudson Gumbihi | July 18th 2021
After Kenya gained independence, it became obvious the youth would pose a challenge to the nascent administration of President Jomo Kenyatta.
The young men and women were energetic and demanding, having actively participated in the gruelling liberation war to root out the colonists and white settlers.
Opportunities were few, yet disillusionment was growing with the bulging youth population. Away had to be found on how to deal with this problem of idle youth.
A shift that could translate their raw energies into nation-building dreams was necessary. To tap this energy by making the youth realise their dreams, the idea of mobilising them into national service was conceived.
Thus, the National Youth Service (NYS) was established in 1964 to train young men and women to be patriotic, self-reliant and self-disciplined.
KEEP READING
Kenya Power now engages NYS to collect meter details
Trader’s firms accounts frozen over Sh280m NYS payments
Achieng' Oneko the freedom fighter who was ahead of his time
Due to his ‘utmost discipline’, Jomo recruited Waruhiu Itote, alias General China, to shepherd NYS, although some of his peers considered the Mau Mau veteran a traitor. Ironically, within the Mau Mau leadership, he was responsible for administering oaths and executing traitors.
A corporal in King’s African Rifle (KAR) that fought in Second World War, General China declined promotion while serving in Burma and requested to be discharged.
Upon return to Kenya, he was disappointed over lack of opportunities. It was while getting involved in urban politics that he formed The Forty Group comprising former KAR fighters.
The Forty Group, which served as the military wing of Kenya African Union (KAU), was linked to a spate of violence and crimes in Nairobi.
As the Mau Mau war intensified, General China was captured by British troops on January 15, 1954 during a raid targeting a police post in Mathira, Nyeri.
During the abortive attack, General China was shot and wounded in the neck. The bullet remained lodged in his neck until 1988 when it was removed, following a successful operation. His family later donated the bullet to National Museums of Kenya.
At one time, General China agreed to cooperate with the government and negotiate an end to the uprising in return for his life.
RELATED VIDEOS
Huruma Tragedy: 12 confirmed Dead and 69 still unaccounted for and feared might be in the rubble
President Uhuru Kenyatta condemns graft in the National Youth Service
Rais Uhuru Kenyatta atoa ahadi kuwa hatukakua na ufujaji wa hela ya kuinua vijana nchini
Daring Nairobi thugs register 9 SIM cards using GSU officer’s detailsOfficer says he lost his National Identity card in Nairobi in 2019 and opted to get a new one
Burnt beyond recognition: Night of horror as tanker claims livesWhat started as an opportunity for residents to get free petrol that they could later sell for cash turned into grief for an entire village.
MOST READ
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
POLITICS
- Fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo found dead at her parents’ home
NATIONAL
- We believe in God and the hustler nation, says UDA's Njuguna Wanjiku
POLITICS
By Too Jared
- The tight contest that was Kiambaa
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- President Uhuru condemns killing of environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry
NATIONAL
By PSCU
- Kiambaa contest between Jubilee and UDA tight as results stream in
CENTRAL
By Brian Okoth