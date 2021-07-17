× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Caroline Kangogo kin plan burial but autopsy not done yet

NATIONAL
By Stephen Rutto | July 17th 2021

Kangogo’s lifeless body was discovered in a bathroom at her parents’ compound. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The family of police officer Caroline Kangogo is still in the dark about when a postmortem on her body will be conducted even as they are making funeral arrangements.

Kangogo’s lifeless body was discovered in a bathroom at her parents’ compound in Anin, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Friday morning, with authorities reporting that she may have committed suicide.

Yesterday, her family still did not know when to bury her.

 Kangogo to be buried on Saturday at her parents home in Keiyo

 Exclusive: The children are safe, but devastated – Kangogo's husband

 Caroline Kangogo's death elicits more questions than answers

 Caroline Kangogo apologises for killing colleague in detailed 'suicide note'

Members of the public at the scene where the body of Caroline Kangogo was found. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The late police corporal grabbed the headlines on July 5, after she shot reportedly her colleague John Ogweno in Nakuru, and later, a businessman in Juja, Kiambu County. 

The family’s spokesman Robert Kipkorir said they were making burial plans.

Family spokesman Robert Kipkorir. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Kipkorir, who is Kangogo’s uncle said the family was yet to know when the police want a postmortem conducted.

The family said it was awaiting a report from the DCI on whether the pistol, found next to her body was the one she reportedly took when she went missing from Nakuru where she was stationed.

“We are hoping that ballistic experts will give us a detailed report on the circumstances surrounding our daughter’s death.

Caroline Kangogo. [Courtesy]

Kipkoriri further said the family did not access suicide notes allegedly authored by the late Kangogo and saved in her phone.

“Caroline is no more and on behalf of the family, we apologise to the families of people she allegedly shot dead,” he added.

Elgeyo Marakwet County police commander Patrick Lumumba said the police service will meet the family tomorrow to agree on when the autopsy will be conducted.

2.26-meter tall: 14-year-old girl becomes China's basketball hopeful
A video of a 2.26-meter-tall girl dominating China's National U15 Women's Basketball Championship final has gone viral on the internet, reminding many
Reinstate dons whose posts you abolished, Magoha tells varsity
The university's council had scrapped five offices of deputy vice chancellors and replaced them with two positions of associate vice chancellors.

Jubilee's Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee's Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

By Robert Abong'o

